Negotiation Standoff: Manchester United vs Atalanta over Hojlund

The Striker Dilemma at Old Trafford: Manchester United’s Hojlund Conundrum

The Search for the Perfect Striker

Manchester United’s quest to rejuvenate their attacking force has become a saga, one which sees their sights firmly fixed on Rasmus Hojlund, Atalanta’s precocious forward. The potency of United’s front line faced critique last season, rendering it an undeniable priority for the club’s Dutch manager, Erik ten Hag, who readily acknowledged the club’s subpar performance. “If it was up to me, [it would happen] as soon as possible. The earlier, the better because we have to integrate him into the team and the way of play”, Ten Hag admitted in a report by The Times.

Despite the swift acquisitions of Mason Mount and André Onana, United’s search for the perfect centre-forward remains a conundrum. Priced out of a move for Harry Kane, Manchester United turned to Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane, however, comes with a hefty price tag attached.

The Price of Talent: United’s Financial Impasse

“Atalanta want €100 million (about £86.5 million) for the 20-year-old, but United cannot afford to pay such a high fee and do not believe he is worth that much at such an early stage in his career.” With the Italian club’s valuation of their striking prodigy considerably higher than United’s, the two parties find themselves at an impasse.

According to The Times, Manchester United are hesitant to exceed the £60 million mark to secure the services of Hojlund. Despite the young forward’s impressive tally of 10 goals and four assists in his 34 appearances for Atalanta last season, and six goals for Denmark, United are cautious about meeting Atalanta’s £86 million demand.

United’s Alternative Options: A Contingency Plan

Should the negotiations for Hojlund reach an impasse, Manchester United have potential alternatives waiting in the wings. Randal Kolo Muani, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus have been highlighted as prospective signings.

Kudus, in particular, boasts versatility. Capable of performing as a No 10, on the right wing, or as a false nine, the Ghanaian caught Ten Hag’s attention during his stint at Ajax. Acquiring him for £8 million from FC Nordsjaelland in 2020, the Dutch manager praised Kudus as a player “with incredible potential”.

The 22-year-old’s dynamism and attacking prowess resulted in a commendable record of 18 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances for Ajax last season. This impressive run of form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Chelsea also reportedly monitoring Kudus.

As the hunt for a new striker ensues, the Red Devils must carefully manoeuvre through the complexities of the transfer market, striking a delicate balance between value and necessity.