Inter Milan’s Pursuit of Martinez Faces Villa Resistance

Emiliano Martinez: Inter Milan Eyes Aston Villa’s Crown Jewel

Aston Villa Rejects Inter Milan’s Initial Approach

With the transfer market in full swing, Inter Milan’s hunt for the next goalkeeper has brought them to the doorstep of Aston Villa, casting their eyes on the exceptional Emiliano Martinez. As reported by TYC Sport, the Italian giants proposed a figure around 15 million euros – a number swiftly declined by the English club.

“Inter’s ambition is a beacon in this saga, but it is imperative they up their financial ante to successfully acquire the services of this formidable goalkeeper”, a close source reported.

The Argentine’s Journey and Aston Villa’s Stand

Martinez’s journey, since his transition from Arsenal, has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. The Argentine custodian, crowned world champion at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has established himself as a cornerstone at Villa Park. The Villans certainly have their resolve tested with Inter Milan’s interest.

An extension in January last year saw Martinez’s contract stretch until June 2027, reflecting his integral role at the club. “My family is everything…They are happy here, my son loves Aston Villa. When I am happy and enjoy my football, my family is happy, so I look forward to another five and a half years,” Martinez expressed in an interview with the club’s official site.

Inter Milan will certainly have to breach a considerable financial barrier to prize him away, as Aston Villa reportedly expects double the initial offer made by the Italian club.

Inter Milan’s Goalkeeper Carousel

The pursuit for Martinez comes as a result of a void left by Andre Onana’s departure to Manchester United for a colossal 48 million euros. Manchester United, too, once expressed interest in the Argentine after Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea left, but settled on the Cameroonian instead.

Inter Milan’s bid for Yann Sommer hit a snag, leaving the club to rely on Serbian Filip Stankovic and Raffaele Di Gennaro. Martinez could be the ideal candidate to don the Nerazzurri jersey, provided the Italian club manages to strike a deal with Villa.

Martinez: The Centre of Attention

Tottenham Hotspur, in the aftermath of the departure of Hugo Lloris, also considered Martinez before ultimately opting for Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli. Aston Villa’s Argentine has piqued the interest of numerous Premier League clubs.

Furthermore, Chelsea under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino, also reportedly follows the Aston Villa keeper closely. Pochettino eyes a suitable competitor for Kepa Arrizabalaga, after the exit of Edouard Mendy. Yet, Martinez’s Champions League ambitions might prove to be a potential hurdle.

It’s clear that the path leading to Emiliano Martinez is one tread by many. Inter Milan’s pursuit of this Aston Villa gem could usher in an intriguing, unpredictable saga in the current transfer market. It remains to be seen whether the Italian giants manage to secure their targeted ‘keeper or if Aston Villa’s stronghold will prevail.