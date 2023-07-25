Chelsea’s Transfer Chess Game: Gallagher’s Future, Brighton’s Price for Caicedo and The Push for New Blood

As the summer transfer window unfolds, Chelsea find themselves entangled in an intricate chess game with other clubs. The London side are confronted with the challenge of managing player exits and potential acquisitions, including Tottenham’s pursuit of Conor Gallagher and Brighton’s steep asking price for midfield maestro Moisés Caicedo reveal The Guardian.

A Tug of War for Gallagher and Colwill

The West London club are contemplating Gallagher’s future amidst interest from Tottenham and West Ham. Mauricio Pochettino, the man leading Tottenham’s charge, is actively looking to refurbish his midfield with promising talent. However, his ambitious plans to capture Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo are meeting resistance, as the Seagulls hold out for the inclusion of Chelsea’s Levi Colwill.

Brighton have held firm with a £100m valuation for Ecuadorian international Caicedo, a proposition that sent Chelsea backtracking after their initial £70m offer. Chelsea’s pursuit of Pochettino’s main target may only come to fruition if they yield to Brighton’s insistence on having Colwill as part of the deal. Colwill, a product of Chelsea’s youth system, had an impressive loan spell at Brighton last season.

Chelsea, however, have made it clear they have no intention of parting ways with the 20-year-old defender. Their stance was reiterated last month when they dismissed Brighton’s £30m offer for Colwill. The latter’s potential to grow into one of England’s finest centre-backs is recognised by Pochettino, particularly given his current shortage of defensive resources following the sale of Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana’s serious knee injury.

Brighton’s Relentless Chase for Colwill

The Fiorentina defender, Igor, remains on Brighton’s radar but their pursuit of Colwill remains undeterred. Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton’s manager, has voiced his admiration for the Chelsea man repeatedly, keeping him in the negotiation talks for Caicedo. The stalemate reached means Chelsea’s recruitment team face a balancing act in their chase for Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian sensation’s transfer to Stamford Bridge, at an imposing £100m, raises eyebrows at Chelsea, despite his keenness to make the move. The clock is ticking, and Chelsea are expected to place a third bid for the 21-year-old sensation soon. With Brighton ready to let negotiations spill over until the end of the window, it’ll test Chelsea’s resolve to retain Colwill, who, despite the off-field distractions, remains focused on regular football and his ambitions of earning a spot in England’s squad for Euro 2024.

Gallagher’s Decision, Chelsea’s Clear Out and New Faces

Uncertainty clouds the future of Gallagher, a Chelsea academy graduate, who has two years left on his contract. Despite showing promise during the pre-season, the 23-year-old has been grappling with an unsettled spell, prompting him to consider a move away. West Ham’s £37m bid, along with add-ons for Gallagher, was turned down last week, as Spurs mull him as a replacement for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Newcastle have also cast their eyes on Gallagher but would need to offload a midfielder first.

As part of their wider restructuring, Chelsea are also seeking reinforcements in attacking midfield. Several names have surfaced, including Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, Lyon’s Rayan Cherki, Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus. Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea’s winger, is being courted by Fulham. The winger spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and is currently training with Chelsea’s Under-21s.

Fulham’s Hunt for Hudson-Odoi

Despite interest from Lazio, Fulham remain frontrunners for Hudson-Odoi, who is seen as a solid option for their left wing. However, the two clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee. Chelsea’s asking price stands around £8m, while Fulham’s inclination leans towards a £4m offer.

On the defensive front, Fulham are eyeing Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu and Calvin Bassey of Ajax, having agreed on deals for both. In an increasingly complex web of negotiations, West Ham have also shown interest in Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, and Ajax’s Edson Álvarez.

Indeed, as the chessboard of transfers continues to unfold, Chelsea’s strategic moves in this transfer window could redefine their season ahead.