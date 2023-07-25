Fulham and Liverpool Set Sights on Fluminense’s Star

The Battle for Brazilian Sensation: Andre

Football Transfers reports a fierce bidding war in the making, a tug-of-war for the services of Brazilian wonderkid, Andre. English clubs are already circling, ready to swoop in, but their ambition faces a challenge from the youngster’s current club, Fluminense.

Fluminense’s Stand

Fluminense, though receptive to bids for the coveted 22-year-old, insist that Andre will not be leaving their ranks until the conclusion of the Brazilian Serie A season in December. The asking price? A cool €25m for a significant 80% of Andre’s economic rights, with future add-ons expected.

A flurry of initial approaches from the Premier League has already been made, with one particular red-clad Merseyside club among the interested parties. Yet, potential buyers must be prepared to bide their time, awaiting the winter transfer window for Andre’s services.

Fulham’s Brazilian Gamble

Marco Silva, Fulham’s dynamic tactician, eyes Andre as the perfect midfield complement to Joao Palinha and Harrison Reed. But this desired formation largely hinges on the severity of Palinha’s recently dislocated shoulder, an injury incurred during Fulham’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series held in Philadelphia.

In the pursuit of realising this dream setup, Fulham could be poised to table an offer that surpasses Fluminense’s quoted asking price.

Liverpool’s Midfield Void

Liverpool, simultaneously, face their own issues in midfield. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are seemingly destined for greener pastures in Saudi Arabia, leaving a void that Andre could potentially fill.

Despite his lack of Premier League experience, Andre’s price tag is a fraction of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia’s asking price. Having made his mark in the Brazilian league’s team of the year for 2022, Andre is no stranger to accolades and is revered as a colossal talent in Brazil.

Silva’s Commitment to Fulham

After Silva rebuffed an enticing proposal from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, the manager’s commitment to Fulham remains unwavering. “I answered for my club and I will not talk about this situation,” Silva remarked at a recent press conference, firmly establishing his loyalty. “My commitment to the football club is total.”

With Silva’s resolve clear and Premier League clubs circling for Andre, a riveting transfer saga is on the cards.