Arsenal’s Tierney: Holding the Celtic Heart Amid Uncertainty

A Celtic Heart in Arsenal’s Armour: Kieran Tierney’s Fighting Spirit

An Indomitable Will: Tierney’s Future in Arsenal’s Hands

Kieran Tierney, the valiant Scotsman who donned the red of Arsenal following a £25m transition from Celtic in 2019, has publicly conceded the reigns of his future. The decisions, it seems, are in the hands of the North London club reveal 90MIN. While his fervour to put in the work remains undiminished, he isn’t harbouring illusions of being on the pitch at every whistle.

“Decisions about my future, they’re not really up to me,” Tierney confessed during Arsenal’s pre-season tour. Despite being potentially demoted to the fourth-choice left-back slot, behind Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tierney’s spirit refuses to wane. He’s committed to fighting tooth and nail for more time on the pitch, demonstrating a tenacity that mirrors Arsenal’s fighting spirit.

The Persistent Battle for Playing Time

Despite seeing less regular game starts, Tierney’s resilience and fortitude have kept him in the crosshairs of multiple clubs. Also reported by 90min in March, Newcastle, West Ham, and Aston Villa have been eyeing his evolving situation. Not to mention, the allure of a familiar admirer back at Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, who has long shown interest.

When asked about his future at Arsenal and his conversations with manager Mikel Arteta, the 26-year-old was frank, “No. You can’t play every game, every season, every year. I don’t expect that and I still made a lot of appearances last year. I was ready every game and working 100 per cent. I think everyone would agree with that, that I never give less than that whether I’m playing or not.”

A Glasgow Reunion?

The recent return of Rodgers to Celtic has ignited rumours about a potential reunion with Tierney in Glasgow. The manager played a pivotal role in moulding Tierney during his initial tenure at Parkhead and hasn’t dismissed the prospect of another joint endeavour.

However, Rodgers is cognizant of the realities, “There’s been lots of players linked with me coming back. All I know is Kieran is like myself, we loved our time here,” he said, acknowledging their shared history at Celtic, “When I spoke to him in the Premier League, all we talked about was Celtic. He’s a Celtic man but he’s at a fantastic club in Arsenal.”

These statements reflect the strong Celtic affinity both men harbour, despite the grandeur of their present engagements. With his future at Arsenal in flux, the indomitable Kieran Tierney continues to showcase a Celtic heart beneath the Gunners’ armour.