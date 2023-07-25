Hojlund or Kudus: Who Will Spearhead United’s Attack?

United Stand Firm on Hojlund Valuation

Despite the ongoing courting of striking sensation, Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United remain steadfast in their refusal to shell out over £60m for the Danish marksman. Hojlund’s current employers, Italian side Atalanta, are demanding a steep £80m, a figure United deem to be excessively inflated. However, their commitment to prudent fiscal management isn’t letting them bend to Atalanta’s demand.

A Tactical Chess Match: Potential Alternatives for United

Erik ten Hag, the man at the helm at United, may be courting Hojlund as his primary attacking target, but the seasoned manager is not one to be cornered easily. United have made it clear they won’t be manipulated by Atalanta’s tough negotiation stance and have already begun investigating additional options to boost their attacking prowess.

Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax’s versatile ace, Mohammed Kudus, have surfaced on the radar, serving as potential alternative targets should Atalanta remain steadfast in their pricing of Hojlund.

Hojlund’s Worth: Skills, Performance, and the Bottom Line

The Denmark international caught attention after a stellar 16-goal season with Atalanta. Notably, it wasn’t just his ruthlessness in front of goal that turned heads, but his off-the-ball work rate too. Yet, doubts linger about Hojlund’s experience at the absolute pinnacle of football, making United’s hesitance in overspending understandable.

The club, already having invested £107m on Mason Mount and Andre Onana, needs to be mindful of the Financial Fair Play constraints. The necessity of balancing the books also means United will have to offload some current squad members to make way for any new striker.

Experimenting with the Squad: The Sancho Factor

As United wait for the transfer saga to unfold, Ten Hag is making tactical manoeuvres. Jadon Sancho is being trialled as a false nine during the pre-season, a trend expected to continue as United gear up for their encounter with Real Madrid in Houston. Sancho’s potential to shine post a tough season blighted by physical and mental struggles has not gone unnoticed by the United boss.

United’s Returnees and Debutants: Martial and Onana

There are encouraging signs from the United camp as Anthony Martial, recovering from a hamstring injury, is gearing up for his first appearance on the US tour, potentially against Real Madrid.

Furthermore, fans are anticipating Andre Onana’s debut in a United jersey, after he missed the 2-0 victory over Arsenal due to a late arrival. Ex-United defender and Onana’s former coach, Jaap Stam, has sung praises of the goalkeeper, describing his ball control, match-reading abilities, and reflexes as top-notch, further igniting the excitement surrounding his impending debut.