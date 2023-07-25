Showdown in San Diego: Red Devils vs. Red Dragons

A Hollywood Style Pre-Season Football Friendly

Brace yourselves, because the pre-season football calendar is set to witness an intriguing David vs. Goliath-esque clash. The dazzling lights of Hollywood are casting their glow over the humble world of League Two’s Wrexham, as they prepare for a friendly encounter with the heavyweights of Manchester United, the perennial giants of English football.

Co-owned by Hollywood heartthrobs Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Welsh side, now christened the Red Dragons, are all set for a glamorous encounter. This might strike as a bit unexpected, until you remember that their recent promotion to the fourth tier of England’s league system was nothing short of a cinematic plot itself.

The Hollywood Effect on Wrexham

Post the Chelsea clash, which saw the Dragons succumbing to a 5-0 defeat, they soon picked themselves up to roll out a 4-0 drubbing to LA Galaxy’s reserve team. In stark contrast to Wrexham’s journey, Man Utd have been busy fine-tuning their artillery for the new campaign, with victories over Leeds, Lyon, and Arsenal under their belt.

However, the Red Devils are unlikely to field their regular first-team players given the proximity of their upcoming clash with Real Madrid. Yet, it would be naive to write off their chances. “Manchester United will dominate possession as they are a fantastic team. Even if they won’t be playing their main team, their periphery players are outstanding and are internationals,” cautioned Phil Parkinson, Wrexham’s boss, after the LA Galaxy II game. He believes the encounter will provide a stern test of his side’s defensive discipline.

The Stage is Set for the Clash

Where: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California

When: Tuesday 25 July; Kick-off: 03:30 BST (26 July)/ 22:30 ET / 19:30 PT

An examination of the head-to-head statistics (Man Utd: 5 wins; Wrexham: 0 wins; Draws: 0) offers little optimism for the Welsh side, with the last meeting dating back to 28 January 1995, ending in a 5-2 triumph for United.

How to Watch the Clash?

Football enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can tune in to MUTV, while viewers in the United States have the options of ESPN+ and fuboTV.

A New Kit, A Young Squad: Man Utd’s Gameplan

Donning their brand new green and white away kit, the United side that steps onto the Snapdragon turf is likely to be a relatively youthful one. With Andre Onana expected to debut the following day against Real Madrid in Texas, the match offers the perfect platform for the likes of Hannibal Mejbri, Dan Gore and Alvaro Fernandez to make their mark.

Wrexham’s Gameplan: Rotation is Key

Despite formidable opposition, Wrexham are not backing down. Parkinson plans to start the match with a different set of players than the ones that lined up against LA Galaxy II. This strategy aims to ensure maximum game time for as many squad members as possible, as the Dragons gear up for their League Two season opener against MK Dons on 5 August. With an exciting mix of talents like William Boyle, Aaron Hayden, Eoghan O’Connell, Ben Foster, Ollie Palmer, and more, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter.