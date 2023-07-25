Cambiaso Transfer Tug-of-War: Spurs and Forest Lead the Charge

A Rising Star in Italian Football

Reports coming out of Italy suggest that two iconic English football clubs, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, have been eyeing Juventus’ young prodigy, Andrea Cambiaso. Following a string of successful loan spells during his time at Genoa, Cambiaso managed to command attention across Europe.

Juventus spotted his talent early, shelling out approximately €8.8 million in July 2022 to acquire him, promptly loaning him out to Serie A rivals, Bologna. In his time with the Bolognese, the versatile Cambiaso featured in 34 games, exhibiting his skill across positions – whether as a left-back, right-back, or even a wide midfielder.

Juventus’ Strong Position

Although the Juventus management seems to hold Cambiaso in high regard, speculation continues to circle. As per his agent, Giovanni Bia, “Juventus strongly desired him, they committed a considerable investment to bring him on board. They will no doubt be judicious before letting him go. Recent enquiries from several teams are there for everyone to see.”

This speaks volumes of Juve’s stand; they are clearly not in a hurry to let their young star move on a permanent basis.

Interest from Spurs and Notts Forest

According to recent reports from TuttoMercatoWeb, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham have both shown a keen interest in the Italian full-back. However, the reported valuation of Cambiaso, pegged around €25 million, could potentially add a twist to the transfer negotiations.

A similar claim was echoed by Tuttosport, lending further credibility to the rumoured interest from Spurs and Forest. The report mentioned that amidst attention from AC Milan and Bologna, there has been a flood of enquiries for Cambiaso.

The Lo Celso Situation

On a different note, Tottenham may be poised for some financial relief as interest grows in their Argentine midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso. The Premier League club acquired Lo Celso from Real Betis back in August 2019, initially on a loan deal before finalising a permanent transfer a year later for €32m.

After spending the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal, Betis is now reportedly keen to bring him back on a permanent basis. With Betis’ recent sale of Sergio Canales, the funds from his departure could be directed towards repurchasing Lo Celso.

Transfer Dynamics Ahead

Both Tottenham and Nottingham Forest seem to be entering an intriguing period in the transfer market. With the likes of Andrea Cambiaso and Giovani Lo Celso in the mix, fans are on edge to see how these transfer tales unfold.