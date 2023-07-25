Watford Winger Makes Move To Ligue 1 Giant

The French Connection: Sarr Secures Move to Marseille

Closing a vibrant chapter in his career, Ismaila Sarr’s transition to the esteemed club Marseille is estimated to heap at least €18million into Watford’s coffers.

Late into the previous evening, the permanent switch to the French giants was cemented following Sarr’s successful medical at their pre-season rendezvous in Germany. The Senegalese maestro inked a five-year contract, affirming his commitment to his new sporting home.

While the transfer amount remains hush-hush, it’s believed that the Hornets will benefit from a minimum of £15.5million as per current exchange standards. The anticipation around Sarr’s migration to Marseille had been steadily building since Sunday, given the whispers of the Hornets striking a lucrative deal with the Ligue 1 stalwarts.

A Departure Foreseen: Sarr Bids Adieu to Watford

As the summer breeze stirred up changes at Vicarage Road, Sarr’s exit seemed inevitable, especially after Watford’s unsuccessful attempt to bounce back to the Premier League. However, this farewell deal might be a pleasant surprise for fans, considering Sarr’s dwindling market value and his contract reaching its twilight year.

Sarr’s journey away from Watford is arguably the most talked about since Joao Pedro made his way to Brighton & Hove Albion. This transfer is yet another stroke in the Hornets’ strategy to redefine their squad, which saw the retirement of the former captain, Tom Cleverley, and departures of players such as Craig Cathcart and William Troost-Ekong.

Almost a Villan, Always a Hornet

Last summer, Sarr had been on the brink of signing with Aston Villa, following a near call with their former manager, Steven Gerrard. However, he decided to don the Hornets’ jersey once again, contributing ten goals in 39 appearances, despite the team’s failure to make the play-offs.

During his tenure at Vicarage Road, the indelible memory of Sarr’s extraordinary dual-goal feat stands out, that ended Liverpool’s astounding 423-day unbeaten streak in the Premier League with a 3-0 triumph in February 2020. Despite the Hornets’ relegation in the Covid-marred season, Sarr stayed on board, spearheading the team’s ascension back to the top-flight with 13 goals and ten assists in 39 appearances.

With an impressive tally of 34 goals in 131 appearances across league and cup games during his time with Watford, Sarr’s departure is bittersweet. The Hornets bid him adieu through a heartfelt statement, expressing their gratitude for the indelible moments he carved in their history and sending forth wishes for his exciting journey ahead with Marseille.