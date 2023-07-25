Moroccan Midfield Star Ditches Atletico for Man Utd

Erik ten Hag’s Transfer Strategies at Manchester United

Since taking over at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has shown an inclination to sign players he has worked with previously as they will have an existing understanding of what he wants from his players.

Last summer he signed Antony and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax while attempting to also sign Jurrien Timber who has now joined Arsenal. United overpaid significantly for both players in order to make their new manager happy.

This summer they have added another of his past players in Andre Onana, the Cameroonian keeper recently put pen to paper to swap Inter Milan for Manchester United. Again United overpaid, but if that’s the cost of keeping their manager happy then so be it.

Rumored New Signings

The Dutch tactician seemingly isn’t done with bringing in players he has worked with in the past, with United recently being linked to Mohammed Kudus. That is a strange link as there isn’t really a need for a player of his type. United are well stocked in the wide and attacking midfield roles the Ghanaian thrives in.

Link to Sofyan Amrabat

In recent days a new link has emerged, and ten Hag is clearly sticking to his blueprint. Moroccan midfield Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina is reportedly the subject of serious interest from the Old Trafford club and has seemingly made it clear he would be very interested in a move to Manchester.

Amrabat has been linked to a multitude of clubs since his impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he played a starring role in his nation’s impressive run to to the semi-finals.

Possible Atletico Madrid Move Ditched

Atletico Madrid had been thought to be favourites to land him but they seem to be busy with other targets and that opens the door for United to add a player that could provide vital cover for Casemiro while also having the ability to play next to the Brazilian with ten Hag wants a more solid base to his team.

Amrabat will turn 27 next month so his best years should be ahead of him, and if the reported £30mil fee is accurate then it is a deal United should rush to do. The Dutch-born midfielder is strong defensively and offers a good range of passing in possession. He should be a plug and play fit for ten Hag who will immediately know what the manager wants of him.

Amrabat and ten Hag’s Shared Past

From 2015 to 2017, Amrabat and ten Hag worked together at Utrecht. ten Hag had just returned to the Netherlands after a spell on Pep Guardiola’s staff at Bayern and was vital in developing a young Amrabat, who would make 50 appearances under United’s manager before departing for Feyenoord while ten Hag himself would leave six months later to take over at Ajax.

A reunion appears to be on the guards and this would be a clever signing and a good move for all parties.