Elanga’s New Chapter: Manchester United Starlet Joins Nottingham Forest

The Departure from Old Trafford

Nottingham Forest, one of the prestigious football clubs in England, is making headlines with their audacious new signing. The club has successfully secured the talents of Anthony Elanga, the promising Swedish forward who has moved from Manchester United. The twenty-one-year-old rising star now embarks on a new journey with Forest on a five-year contract.

Old Trafford has been Elanga’s home ever since he was twelve. Despite having a promising start and making his first-team breakthrough in 2021, accumulating 55 appearances for the Reds, Elanga is moving away from Manchester. The reported transfer fee paid by Forest is an impressive £15m.

The young forward seemed excited about the move, stating, “It’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a proud moment, not only for me but for my family as well.”

The Promising Impact at The City Ground

So, what does this mean for Nottingham Forest? How big of an impact can we expect from Elanga?

Elanga seems ready for the challenge, he expressed his anticipation by saying, “It’s a big step and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at The City Ground.” Despite attracting interest from elsewhere, Elanga believes Nottingham Forest to be the perfect place for him. “It’s a special place, but being here with Forest, I feel like it will be even more special,” he added.

More Signings to Follow

This impressive move comes hot on the heels of the signing of defender Ola Aina, making Elanga the second summer signing for Forest. The Swedish youngster had been on United’s pre-season tour of the USA but cut the trip short to finalize the move.

The young star’s decision to join Forest, managed by Steve Cooper, comes despite significant interest from clubs in Germany and Everton, who nearly secured a loan deal for the forward in January.

During his time at United, Elanga recorded four senior goals. Though he didn’t find the net in his last 26 games, he only started seven times. This statistic clearly indicates a player with much untapped potential, ready to take the centre stage at Forest.

Ross Wilson, Forest’s chief football officer, expressed his delight at the signing, saying, “Anthony had a number of excellent options in front of him to choose from so we are naturally delighted that from those he has chosen to become a Nottingham Forest player.”