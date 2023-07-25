Iconic Zaha Bids Farewell to Crystal Palace for Galatasaray

The Iconic Zaha Departs Crystal Palace for Galatasaray

Crystal Palace’s talisman, Wilfried Zaha, has signed a three-year deal with Galatasaray following the expiration of his contract with the South London club. The 30-year-old Ivorian forward will receive a signing-on fee of 2.35 million euros (£2m), with a yearly salary of 4.35 million euros (£3.75m) promised by the Turkish side.

Zaha: A Crystal Palace Legend

Coming through the ranks at Palace, Zaha only spent a solitary season away from the club. During his tenure with the Eagles, he made the third-highest number of appearances in the club’s history, stepping onto the pitch 458 times and netting 90 goals, with seven of those strikes coming in his last season.

Former Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson expressed regret over Zaha’s departure, stating: “The club is losing an iconic figure and although we regret that it has not been possible to persuade Wilfried to stay longer, we can only wish the very best of luck to him and his family.”

Zaha had a brief stint with Manchester United in 2013 before returning to Palace on loan. Over the years, he has also had the honour of wearing the captain’s armband.

Zaha’s Farewell to Crystal Palace

In a heartfelt message, Zaha thanked Steve Parish, his teammates, coaches, and the fervent Palace fanbase: “I have been blessed to play in front of you and call you family from the day you accepted me. From the bottom of my heart, I’m forever grateful.”

Palace’s Tribute to Zaha

Steve Parish, the chairman of Crystal Palace, paid his own tribute to Zaha, stating that he is “our talisman, our greatest player” and “remains a true inspiration for all our young players in the academy”.

Zaha’s Journey to the Top

Zaha started his senior career with Palace in 2010 at a tender age of 17. He became a key player in the squad, helping the club to secure Premier League promotion in 2013.

Despite his £10m transfer to Manchester United, Zaha made only four appearances before being loaned to Cardiff and then Palace, where he finally settled. Zaha’s time at Palace was marked by several key moments, including becoming the first player to reach 50 top-flight goals for the club in October 2021.

Looking Ahead

As Zaha’s journey at Palace ended, the club resisted offers from Arsenal and Everton for their star player in 2019. Zaha was even offered a new £200,000-a-week contract – the highest in the club’s history – but chose to move on. His next adventure was rumoured to be in the Saudi Pro League, but he ultimately settled on Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace has secured the services of midfielder Jefferson Lerma on a free transfer from Bournemouth, with Jack Butland, Luka Milivojevic, and James McArthur following Zaha out of the club.