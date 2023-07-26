Report: Chelsea Close In On Ajax Star

A Brushstroke on the Blues’ Canvas

If football were a canvas, then Chelsea is in the throes of completing a masterpiece with the sublime craft of Ghanaian maestro Mohammed Kudus, as Football Insider confirm.

Often £40 million transactions in football breed debate and conjecture, but Kudus’ imminent move to Stamford Bridge has been greeted with an air of anticipation rather than suspicion. And why wouldn’t it? The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is set to trade his Ajax blues for Chelsea’s deeper shade, and in doing so, he’s keenly knocking on the doors of the English top flight.

The Ajax Chapter

Kudus’ career reads like an artist’s journey, with Ajax playing the role of the influential mentor. After an £8 million transfer from FC Nordsjaelland in 2020, Kudus found his footing in the Eredivisie, morphing from an uncut gem into a player of substance.

Last season’s Ajax Champions League campaign served as his grand stage, as Kudus left indelible marks on four out of his six appearances, even netting a memorable goal against Liverpool at Anfield. His stint in the Netherlands has seen his scoring prowess flourish, ending last term with a commendable 18 goals across 42 appearances.

Stamford Bridge Beckons

The departures of key figures like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Christian Pulisic have compelled Chelsea to rejig their tactical blueprint. An attacking midfielder became a necessity, a void yearning to be filled. This is where Kudus enters the picture, his name brightening the selection boards at Stamford Bridge.

Steered by Mauricio Pochettino’s vision for more creativity in midfield, Chelsea are putting their money on Kudus. His performances at Ajax coupled with his proven goal-scoring abilities make him a tantalising prospect for the Blues.

A Premier League Affair

Kudus’ allure has been recognised beyond Chelsea’s boardroom. In fact, he was inches away from becoming a Toffee as Everton neared a deal in the last leg of the summer 2022 window. Football Insider also noted Kudus’ interest in Manchester United, expressing a desire to reunite with Erik ten Hag.

But as the narrative unfolds, it appears that Chelsea will be the lucky party to secure the dynamic midfielder’s services. Kudus’ move to Stamford Bridge paints a bright future for the Blues, and it won’t be long before we see him bring his palette of skills to the Premier League stage.