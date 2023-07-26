Premier League Club Bids For Man Utd’s McTominay

West Ham Eyes £45m United Prize

Distinguished Premier League side, West Ham, are reportedly weaving a scheme to acquire Scott McTominay from Manchester United. The industrious Scottish midfielder is estimated to bear a price tag of approximately £45 million, a sum that could test the financial commitment of the East London team.

Manchester United’s stance, as stated by manager Erik ten Hag, suggests that they’re content to keep McTominay on their roster. The only thing that might sway this perspective, it seems, is an impressive offer that would necessitate some serious contemplation. As reported by the Telegraph, it’s not entirely unthinkable that a tempting bid from West Ham could turn heads at Old Trafford.

Moyes’ Game Plan for Man Utd

David Moyes, the seasoned manager at West Ham’s helm, is known to hold McTominay in high regard. Moyes’ strategic vision positions the young Scotsman as a beneficial addition to his squad, providing essential midfield strength. Simultaneously, the United defender Harry Maguire has also caught Moyes’ attention.

To successfully orchestrate McTominay’s transfer, West Ham would need to front a substantial figure, something in the ballpark of £40-£45 million. This scenario arises at a time when Manchester United are actively contemplating the future of their other midfielders.

United’s Midfield Market

United are supposedly hoping to garner up to £20 million from selling Brazilian midfielder Fred. Fred, now in the final year of his contract, has attracted interest from clubs such as Fulham, Galatasaray, and several Saudi teams. The midfielder, absent from United’s pre-season tour of the US due to personal reasons, has changed agents, indicating a likely summer move.

Meanwhile, the future of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek at Old Trafford remains uncertain. The previously injured player, who returned to action this month, is viewed as surplus to requirements. He’s admitted he might leave the club, with options open for a permanent departure or a loan deal.

McTominay’s Fate at United

McTominay, a dedicated professional, seems ready to play the waiting game, patiently observing United’s squad evolution until deadline day on September 1. The 26-year-old holds a deep affection for United and wouldn’t be averse to staying on. However, his thirst for playing time could prove a sticking point, with the prospect of a season on the bench far from appealing.

A sale of academy graduate McTominay would have significant financial implications for United, given the stringent new spending limits set by Uefa and the Premier League’s financial rules. This would be a pure profit situation, especially considering other recent transactions like Anthony Elanga’s £15m move to Nottingham Forest. A similar case could be made for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, whom Forest are also keen on.

Despite this, United’s midfield cannot withstand the loss of McTominay, Fred, and Van de Beek without securing a suitable replacement.

United have already made a splash by recruiting Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million. However, if enough funds are raised through sales, Ten Hag has expressed his interest in Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, suggesting a potential future move. Only time will tell whether the upcoming transfer window will see West Ham securing their prized McTominay or if the heart of Manchester United’s midfield will remain unchanged.