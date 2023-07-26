The Mbappe Plot Thickens as PSG Brace for Bids

As reported by The Independent, the bright beacon of Paris St Germain (PSG) – Kylian Mbappe, finds himself at the centre of an international bidding war. While a jaw-dropping £259 million bid from Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal, has turned heads, whispers from the insiders anticipate additional player-plus-cash proposals from European powerhouses in the upcoming days.

Gargantuan Offers and Future Prospects

Remarkably, PSG gave the 24-year-old green light to hammer out personal terms with Al Hilal following the receipt of the record-breaking offer. This development coincided with the news of Mbappe’s exclusion from PSG’s pre-season tour across Japan and South Korea. Yet, insiders suggest the need for more time to strategise other bids, given the complexity of including player swaps.

A Flurry of Interest

Football titans Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona, spurred by his sudden pre-season omission, have thrown their hats in the ring, expressing keen interest in the French starlet.

Uncertain Ties with PSG and Real Madrid

Mbappe’s relationship with PSG has been on shaky ground since June, following his decision not to extend his contract till 2025. This implies that come next summer, he will be a free agent, ripe for a pre-contract agreement with other clubs as early as January next year. PSG’s inner circle are convinced of a free transfer agreement already in place with Real Madrid next summer, with the Spanish capital prepared to hand him a €160m (£138m) signing-on fee upon his arrival in 2024.

A Potential Leverage for Mbappe

Intriguingly, Al Hilal’s engagement could grant Mbappe an upper hand, providing him with an opportunity to negotiate a higher wage or more substantial signing-on fee with Real Madrid or any other club that might court him in January.