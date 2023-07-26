Goalkeeper Transfer Dance: Raya to Bayern, Sommer Eyes Inter?

A New Chapter for Sommer, Raya and Brentford

The Farewell Tour

Yesterday, prior to his flight to Japan, Yann Sommer imparted a message to his manager, Thomas Tuchel, and the board members, which he seems never to tire of: his heartfelt thanks towards Bayern for providing him with the platform to play at an elite level. However, he reaffirmed his departure from Bavaria, expressing his yearning to join Inter immediately and not delay his return to Europe.

Curiously enough, Inter’s training schedule in Japan coincides with Bayern’s, possibly catalysing the move. An expedient transition from one training ground to another, from one locker room to the next, is precisely what Inter and their manager Simone Inzaghi desire. The key concern is not to design the future team without the starting goalkeeper.

Bayern’s Assurance

According to reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport, Bayern reassured Sommer, hinting at a satisfying outcome for all parties involved — Sommer, Inter, and Bayern, bound by an unwavering alliance. The only requirement from Sommer is a pinch of patience as a decision is expected shortly. Concurrently, Bayern is about to rope in a keeper to back up the returning Manuel Neuer.

Enter David Raya

David Raya, the 27-year-old Spanish sensation and one of the revelations of the last Premier League season, has been attracting substantial interest. Having refused to renew his contract with Brentford, he is on the verge of joining Bayern.

The Implication

Once Bayern secures Raya, Sommer would be free to join his future teammates in Japan. The financial aspect has not been a roadblock for Sommer’s transition to Inter. Instead, it’s the void his departure would leave in Tuchel’s squad, particularly since Neuer’s recovery has been more complicated than anticipated.

Tuchel, however, is completely taken with Raya. This explains the ease with which Inter’s negotiations have progressed. Inter’s only concern is to see whether their patience translates into a few million in savings or whether they will have to meet the full £6 million release clause.

A New Challenge for Sommer

Sommer’s aspiration to play in Italy is palpable. Yet, he is also the man who shattered the dreams of the Azzurri, saving two penalties from Jorginho that would have sent the European champions to Qatar. In his new club, he will need to fill the sizeable void left by the wildly eccentric André Onana.

Inter hasn’t dismissed the possibility of pairing Sommer, 34, with a younger talent, Anatolij Trubin. Trubin, the 21-year-old custodian of Shakhtar and Ukraine, whose contract expires in 2024, has also caught Inter’s attention. Nevertheless, they aren’t keen on inflating the list of intermediaries.

The Backup Plan

Optimism reigns supreme in Inter, but if negotiations become trickier, Dorian Emil Audero is waiting in the wings. Audero is seen as the ideal candidate to provide support to Sommer. Contrary to reports from Argentina, Aston Villa’s world champion goalkeeper, Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez, is not being considered, and any interest would only surface if plan A — the move for Sommer — collapses.

In the shifting sands of football, where the unexpected often becomes the norm, Raya, Bayern, and Brentford are now names synonymous with a new era. The transfer saga continues, and the wheel keeps on turning.