Leeds United Set Sights on Newcastle’s Goalkeeper

Leeds United Seeks Reinforcement in Karl Darlow

Gloves are off in the pursuit of Newcastle United’s star goalkeeper, Karl Darlow. The 32-year-old shot-stopper, currently on a pre-season tour with the Magpies across the pond, could soon find himself at the heart of Leeds United’s defensive bulwark, as talks progress in earnest report The Athletic.

A Long-Awaited Target

Darlow, once donning Charlton Athletic’s colours, has long been a subject of interest for Leeds. Post-relegation, the search for defensive solidity has only intensified, and the acquisition of a top-flight keeper has been tagged a priority for manager Daniel Farke.

Last week’s coup saw Ethan Ampadu trading Chelsea blues for the Whites, adding to the urgent need for a strong hand between the sticks. Darlow, having served a commendable loan term at Championship side Hull City, fits the bill. Bournemouth, once in contention for the same signature, have since shifted their gaze elsewhere.

Goalkeeping Tumult at Leeds

It’s been a stormy season for Leeds’ goalkeeping department. Illan Meslier, the standing No 1 since January 2020, lost his place to Joel Robles in the campaign’s twilight, an attempt to thwart the spectre of relegation.

The departure of Robles post his short-term contract expiry, paired with the anticipated departure of Meslier – yet to materialise into an offer, has left the Leeds United goal mouth in a state of flux.

An Affectionate Farewell?

Darlow’s departure may be imminent, but there is no dearth of affection. Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s gaffer, expressed his regards on Tuesday, “That’s a possible one that might happen in the next few days. He would go with our best wishes because he’s been incredible for the team but we can’t carry a five goalkeepers.”