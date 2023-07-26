Everton Edge Napoli in Race for Leeds United’s Gnonto

Everton Primed for Stunning £20m Gnonto Acquisition

Evading the Champions of Italy: Napoli

Seemingly unflustered by the veering eyes of Serie A’s crowned champions Napoli, Everton hold firm in the driver’s seat in the exhilarating race to secure Leeds United’s starlet, Wilfried Gnonto. The 19-year-old wonderkid, already lauded in his native Italy with a dozen senior squad appearances and a goal to his name, has stirred interest far beyond the British Isles.

Napoli’s yearning for the precocious talent is restrained, their pocket strings knotted until sufficient funds are raised, paving the way for Everton to emerge as the front-runner in this intriguing transfer saga. As revealed by Football Insider, fervent negotiations persist between the Merseysiders and Leeds, with the player’s camp engaged as well.

An Affordable Marvel

A well-informed source divulges that an offer of £20million might suffice to entice Gnonto away from the recently demoted Whites, promising them a substantial return on investment. Facing the crunch of Championship, Leeds grapples with a desperate need for funds to fortify their 2023-24 squad, with their transfers thus far only comprising loans.

The versatile Gnonto, whose stint at Elland Road stretches to June 2027 following a transition from FC Zurich in 2022 at a bargain of under £4 million, now finds himself in the midst of a lucrative proposition.

Gnonto: The Key to Everton’s Fortunes?

Football Insider also indicate that Everton manager Sean Dyche sees Gnonto as the linchpin to Everton’s survival in the upcoming season. Gnonto’s maiden English football season was punctuated by 28 appearances, netting four goals and crafting four assists from various attacking positions.

Despite their financial constraints, Everton have bolstered their ranks with Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma this summer, after their near downfall last season.

On the other hand, Leeds have had to let several talents, such as Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca, depart on loan. They now eagerly anticipate generating funds from the sale of their high-profile talents.