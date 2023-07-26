The Rice Age: Trophies Define Success for Arsenal’s New Star

Rice Foresees Silverware-Filled Future with Gunners

The newest member of the Arsenal roster, Declan Rice, unequivocally declares that his £100m move to the club was driven by one primary goal: securing trophies. This midfield maestro, who last season shepherded West Ham to their first glittering silverware in 43 years with a triumphant Europa Conference League victory, has his gaze firmly set on future glory.

In the throes of last year’s Premier League campaign, Arsenal held the lead for an impressive stretch, only to be pipped to the post by Manchester City. This year, however, with Rice in the ranks, the Gunners aim to reign supreme.

In an interview with the BBC Rice’s ethos couldn’t be clearer: “To win trophies.” He further elaborated, indicating that the shared ambition of his fellow Gunners was the key attraction. “That is why the players we have are here.”

Arsenal’s Winning Recipe: Youth, Hunger, and Fresh Talent

This summer, the north London outfit reinforced their attacking force with a £65m swoop for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, whilst simultaneously strengthening their backline with a £34m investment in Ajax’s Jurrien Timber. Rice, the England international who inked his deal earlier this month, noted that this accumulation of fresh talent fuels his optimism.

Reflecting on his career trajectory, Rice underscored the importance of a trophy-laden legacy. “You only get one career and at the end you want to be determined by how many trophies you have won,” he said.

Despite the bitter taste of last season’s narrow miss, Rice believes the young Arsenal squad, brimming with verve and vigour, are poised to learn from their experiences. With a focused view on the slate of upcoming competitions, Rice insisted, “There is one aim and that is to win, not just to take part.”

The Arteta Effect: A Vision that Captivates

In the high-stakes poker of player transfers, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea all held cards, but none played a hand decisive enough to allure Rice. However, it was the strategic vision and fervour of manager Mikel Arteta that sealed the deal for Rice.

Rice’s conviction in his decision was palpable: “It was a feeling I had, a real good feeling in my gut. I have only been here 10 days but it feels like that choice has paid off already.”

On a personal level, Rice is eager to build on his game under Arteta’s tutelage. “I want to improve, to get better and learn different things. I feel Mikel can bring the best out of me.”

Champions League: The Apex of Football

Arsenal’s return to the Champions League, their first outing since the 2016-17 season, signifies a golden opportunity for the team to break their decade-long hiatus from progressing past the last 16.

For Rice, the prospect of competing at this level is intoxicating: “It is going to be the best. It is the pinnacle in football. Getting that chance this year to put on a shirt and to hear that anthem will be so special.”

Rice firmly believes that this is his moment to seize, and Arsenal is the platform for his grand aspirations. “In football, you only get one opportunity to do great things and join great clubs. That is what the case was with Arsenal.”

Rice’s resolute belief in the Gunners’ deserved place in the Champions League, and his anticipation for those unforgettable European nights at the Emirates, shines through: “I feel like it is a club that deserves to have the big nights – I can’t wait to experience it.”