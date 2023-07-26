United Ready to Splash €70m for ‘New Haaland’ Hojland

United Approach Atalanta with a €70m Bid for Hojland

Manchester United, the Premier League giants, are rumoured to be readying a hefty bid for Rasmus Hojlund, the young Atalanta sensation. They are said to be prepared to put a whopping €70 million on the table, with the prospect of additional bonuses driving the total close to the €75 million threshold.

Atalanta Consider Transfer for Hojland

According to reliable sources, the Italian side Atalanta deems United’s offer fair and is ready to give the go-ahead for the Danish starlet’s transfer. Although discussions about a hefty €85m asking price have circulated, such claims are seen as without basis.

Hojland’s Move to Man Utd: Player’s Will

An agreement on personal terms between Hojland and Man Utd has been reached, and the talented striker has expressed a clear desire to join the English club.

Striker Signings: United’s Summer Transfer Strategy

Identifying the need for a top-class striker as paramount, United has been active in this summer’s transfer market. They had initially set their sights on Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. However, acknowledging the exorbitant transfer fees associated with these players, the Red Devils redirected their efforts towards Hojland.

The Emergence of a New Star: Hojland in 2023

Labelled as the ‘new Erling Haaland’, Hojland has been in sparkling form in 2023, marking his place as one of Europe’s hottest prospects. Having reached the age of 20 only in February, the Dane has already notched up 15 goals for both club and country this year.

Hojland’s physicality, standing at 6ft 4in, coupled with his expert ball control, has drawn comparisons to Haaland. Renowned for his strength and ability to dribble, Hojland’s talent has attracted praise from none other than his coach at Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini.

Praise from Gasperini: A Star in the Making

Gasparini once compared Hojland’s remarkable intensity and technical quality to his own. Furthermore, the coach added that the young player’s potential is vast, underscoring his striking similarity to Haaland in terms of both physicality and pace.

Man Utd’s Busy Week Continues

In addition to securing Hojland’s services, United is also expected to complete the transfer of midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina for a reported €30 million.