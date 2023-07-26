From Rangers to Derby: Tony Weston’s New Football Chapter

Tony Weston: Leaving Rangers for Derby County’s New Chapter

The latest reports in the football world suggest Tony Weston, the 19-year-old striker, has finalised a deal to become a part of Derby County, transitioning from Rangers on a free transfer.

Rangers to Derby: A New Journey for Tony Weston

After his contract with Ibrox reached its expiration at June’s conclusion, Weston stands as a free agent. His journey with Rangers began in the summer of 2020, following a move from Blackpool. He caught the eye in the Rangers’ B Team, subsequently earning loan spells at Partick Thistle and Cove Rangers over the past season.

A Brief Glimpse into the SPL

During his tenure with the Rangers, Weston’s solitary first-team appearance came as a late substitute against Hearts in May the previous year. Despite making 31 appearances for Cove across all formats in the last season, he only started in two of those matches.

In the Championship, he played fewer than 400 minutes across 26 appearances, with a goal eluding him. His only goal in the season came in another competition, adding a small gloss to an otherwise challenging season.

Handling the Pressure of Expectations

In an interview with The Herald (9 February), Weston admitted that his loan spells were a “blow”, revealing his desire for more opportunities. The hype around him during his arrival at Rangers and his standout first season only amplified the expectations. However, the young forward claimed he is striving to ignore the external noise and concentrate on his game.

Derby County: The Next Step

After falling short of a play-off spot by finishing seventh last term, Derby County is hoping to climb the League One table in the forthcoming season. In his quest to bolster the attacking prowess of his first-team squad, Paul Warne is actively seeking forwards for the development squad.

Tony Weston, with his potential and drive, fits the bill. As he embarks on his new journey with Derby County, the coming season will undoubtedly be pivotal for both the club and the young forward.