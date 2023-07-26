Walker Considers Man City Departure: Bayern Munich on High Alert

A New Chapter for Kyle Walker: From Man City to Bayern Munich?

In what can be seen as one of the most high-profile moves of the current transfer window, Bayern Munich is vigorously pursuing England defender Kyle Walker. Having carved out his career with Manchester City, Walker is considering hanging up his sky-blue jersey for the famous white and blue stripes of Bayern Munich. The German champions are intent on drawing the seasoned right-back to the Allianz Arena.

Sources revealed that Walker, at 33, is on the cusp of making the switch. Bayern’s representatives, having spoken to him, are confident of their chances. However, the football veteran is still contemplating his next play.

A Twist in the Tale at the Etihad

The revelation of Walker’s potential departure arose when he indicated his dissatisfaction following the Champions League final last season. Left out of the starting XI, Walker questioned his future with the Manchester giants. City, however, are reluctant to let him go, proposing a new contract that extends to 2025. With his current contract set to expire next year, Walker’s decision hangs in the balance.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, despite this rumble, has publicly voiced his hope for Walker to stay. He said, “Walker is invaluable to us, boasting unique qualities that are hard to replicate. I can’t predict the outcome, but both clubs are in talks, and we will fight for him.”

The Battle for Walker Heats Up

Bayern’s president, Herbert Hainer, affirmed their interest in Walker, stating they are ‘working on the transfer’. Amid the loss of Lucas Hernandez to PSG and impending sale of Benjamin Pavard, Walker’s decision has significant implications for Bayern Munich. They have supposedly dangled a more lucrative contract offer than Man City in an attempt to lure the Englishman.

Once Walker gives the go-ahead, Bayern will then table an official bid, igniting a battle between the clubs. The transfer window remains open, and only time will reveal Walker’s decision.