Inter Milan’s Andrei Radu Prepares for Big Bournemouth Move

Radu’s Imminent Arrival to Bournemouth Confirmed by Agent

Inter Milan’s 26-year-old goalkeeper Andrei Radu is nearing an imminent switch to the Premier League, with Bournemouth being his expected destination. His agent, Oscar Damiani, recently confirmed the reports of his impending move in an interview with Italian news platform, FCInterNews.

Inside Andrei Radu’s Journey at Inter Milan

Radu’s position at Inter Milan seemed precarious for a while now. Despite the club bidding farewell to its star goalkeepers Andre Onana and Samir Handanovic this summer, no significant role was carved out for Radu. Rather than being seen as either the first-choice or backup keeper for the upcoming season, Radu appeared to be surplus to requirements at Inter Milan. This move marks the end of his journey at the club, where the need to offload him was felt.

The Unofficial Yet Imminent Arrival at Bournemouth

Though the official announcement of Radu’s joining Bournemouth is still awaited, all signs point towards an unavoidable reality. All agreements between the parties are in place, and Radu is understood to be in England finalising the formalities of the move.

When questioned about the status of the transfer, Damiani affirmed, “Yes. Everyone is happy with it, the player and Inter.” On the subject of the deal’s structure, he said, “It’s what we agreed, together with the Nerazzurri.”

Other Interests in Radu and His Upcoming Challenges

While the agent stayed quiet on other clubs potentially interested in Radu, he emphasised the importance of this opportunity. “What matters is that now he’s playing in the top league in the world, now let’s hope he does well and gets plenty of playing time,” Damiani said.

Radu’s stint at Inter Milan during the 2021-22 season was a step back for the keeper, as he acted as a backup, and a costly error led to a match loss against Bologna – a pivotal moment in the title race. Radu was on loan with Cremonese for the first half of last season, before switching to Auxerre after Marco Carnesecchi took his place at the Lombard team. His performance at Bournemouth will be eagerly awaited.