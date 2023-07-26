Liverpool Gear Up for Second Bid on Lavia: Transfer Saga Continues

Reds’ Relentless Chase

Liverpudlian hearts are set aflutter as the Reds make ready for a second bid on Southampton’s midfield marvel, Romeo Lavia. A tug-of-war is in motion as the Anfield outfit aspires to quickly tie up this deal.

Unfazed by an initial rejection of their £37 million proposal, the Reds are back at the negotiation table. Their Liverpool spirit undeterred, the dialogue with the Saints continues unabated, as sources close to Anfield reveal.

The Struggle to Meet The Saints’ Valuation

While Liverpool stops short of meeting the Saints’ £50 million aspiration, a sense of optimism wafts through the corridors of Anfield. Belief holds strong that a mutually beneficial compromise lies within reach.

As far as Romeo Lavia is concerned, personal terms are already squared away. The stumbling block remains the finalising of the transfer fee – a significant hurdle in their race to complete the deal.

The Race Against Time and Competitors

Anfield’s strategists are moving swiftly, aiming to stave off interest from top-flight competitors such as Chelsea and Arsenal. Time is of the essence to integrate the young sensation fully before the Premier League curtain-raiser.

Adding to the pressure, Jurgen Klopp and his legion fly out to Singapore this Thursday. With friendlies against Leicester City and Bayern Munich on the Asian tour itinerary, the final summer friendly against Darmstadt awaits them upon their English return.

Lavia’s Stellar Debut Season

Southampton’s young gem, Lavia, despite his tender age, proved a shining standout in his debut season. Following a £14 million transfer from Manchester City last summer, Lavia quickly became a linchpin at the base of the Saints’ midfield.

In 29 Premier League appearances, he displayed formidable prowess, although his efforts couldn’t save the south coast club from the heartbreaking fate of relegation.