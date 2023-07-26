Juventus Reignites Pursuit of Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku

Fresh Developments in Lukaku Saga

Prominent reports from the Italian football news sphere, notably Calciomercato.com, bring to light the forthcoming endeavours of Juventus’ sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli. London is set to be his destination in the imminent future, the purpose? To rekindle the negotiation flames with Chelsea regarding a deal for their loan star, Romelu Lukaku.

From Inter to Chelsea, and Beyond?

Rumours had pointed towards a potential third spell at Inter for Lukaku, following a successful loan period during the 2022-23 season. However, recent events have doused this prospect in cold water, with the Nerazzurri stalling negotiations due to perceived misconduct by Lukaku – who reportedly engaged in discussions with Juventus without their knowledge. This abrupt halt paves a clear path for Juventus to procure the player’s signature.

Financials of the Deal: Vlahovic and Lukaku

Initially, it seemed Juventus’ talks with Chelsea were paused due to their need to generate funds through the sale of their forward Dusan Vlahovic. However, Calciomercato suggests that this may not be the case. The Bianconeri are reportedly preparing to push forward with their Lukaku proposal, with an eye on a loan deal, coupled with an obligatory purchase around the €40m mark – regardless of Vlahovic’s status.

The Al-Hilal Offer: A Tempting Package?

As this transfer saga unfolds, there’s an exciting curveball in the form of a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal. A jaw-dropping €40m annual wage packet has reportedly been presented to Lukaku, equating to a whopping €120m over a proposed three-year contract term. However, moving to Saudi Arabia does not appear to be on Lukaku’s summer itinerary.

Lukaku’s Impending Move to Juventus

Despite the Al-Hilal offer, a switch to Juventus is deemed probable by many seasoned transfer market analysts. The agreement of personal terms between Lukaku and Juventus is expected to be a mere formality.

Lukaku’s Stellar 2022-23 Season

In the summer, Lukaku had returned to Inter on loan from Chelsea. A remarkable run of form post the March international break marked the zenith of his campaign, where he found the back of the net nine times in April and May. Despite his Champions League final miss against Man City, the 30-year-old has returned to Stamford Bridge as a formidable player, poised for a potentially game-changing transfer this summer.