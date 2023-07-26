‘I will always be Red’, Henderson Makes Liverpool Exit

Henderson’s Heartfelt Goodbye to Liverpool as Al Ettifaq Chapter Begins

A Merseyside Chapter Ends for Jordan Henderson

In what can only be described as a deeply stirring moment, Jordan Henderson, the outgoing captain of Liverpool, took to social media, particularly through a farewell video on his Instagram, to mark the end of an era with his adieu to the Liverpool faithful. With whispers all around of his impending move to Saudi Pro League’s Al Ettifaq, the authenticity of his emotions is palpable.

The Financials and Fresh Start

The figures surrounding this transition are staggering. The England midfielder looks set for a whopping £12million switch to Al Ettifaq, where he will play under the tutelage of none other than Steven Gerrard. The numbers don’t just stop at the transfer fee; Henderson’s new contract stands to earn him nearly £700,000 every week. For Liverpool, this isn’t just about letting go of an asset; it’s about parting with a legend who has been the beating heart of the club for over a decade.

It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone. Jordan ❤️https://t.co/nj2dY6S58W — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 26, 2023

Henderson’s Words Echo Across Anfield

And Jordan’s message? A poignant reflection of his time with the club.

“Being made captain of Liverpool Football Club was one of the greatest honours of my life. The biggest honours at Liverpool weren’t personal ones; they were collective, starting in Madrid with number six, the perfect night, probably my favourite,” Henderson shared, evoking memories of Liverpool’s triumphs.

He went on to praise Anfield, describing it as “the most special place in the world to play football.” But it’s his gratitude towards the fans that’s most touching. “Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your club. Thank you for your support in the good times and bad. Just know that I will always be red, until the day I die. You Will Never Walk Alone.”

Jordan Henderson releases a goodbye video on Instagram, states he’ll always be a Red, after being seen training with Al-Ettifaq in Croatia earlier. Meanwhile, @LFC’s official Twitter account has the pride flag as the background to its profile pic. pic.twitter.com/q0Jk7PohTJ — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) July 26, 2023

Henderson’s Stellar Career at Liverpool

Spanning 12 incredible years at Merseyside, Henderson was handed the captain’s armband after Gerrard in 2015. Under his leadership, the club saw numerous triumphs – the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and two League Cups are testament to his contribution. Last season, Henderson made his presence felt 43 times, with 23 starts in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool secured a fifth-place finish.