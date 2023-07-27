Ward-Prowse Price Set Amid Premier League Interest

West Ham Eyes England Midfielder

Among the flurry of English football gossip, one hears a compelling story of negotiations between West Ham and James Ward-Prowse, the once invincible captain of Southampton, now a Championship contender. This news comes courtesy of the trusty Football Insider, and it seems like the Hammers’ dream might soon be realised.

Only last week, we saw the commencement of talks between the two parties, the London-based outfit showing keen interest in the Saints’ stalwart. The allure of the Premier League seems to have a stronghold over Ward-Prowse, with many top-tier clubs eager to capture his signature.

Pioneers of the East – In the Driver’s Seat

The odds, as it seems now, are tipping in favour of the east London club. Not only is the chance of roping in the talented midfielder becoming more likely with each passing day, but his estimated £45million valuation doesn’t seem to be a deterrent either.

The Football Insider revealed in an exclusive piece last month that West Ham were gearing up to formally approach the English International. The tides have certainly changed since, with an opening bid of approximately £35million having already been tabled for the 28-year-old.

All Set for a Swift Transfer

A deal might just be around the corner, with the player’s personal terms unlikely to pose any significant hurdle. Once an agreement is reached between the two clubs, we could see Ward-Prowse donning the Hammers’ jersey sooner than expected.

However, it’s worth noting that the Saints’ captain isn’t the only fish West Ham is trying to reel in. Early stage talks over signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Man United’s Scott McTominay have been initiated as well.

Southampton’s Exodus

The next few weeks could see a significant overhaul at Southampton, with Liverpool reportedly progressing talks over the prodigious teenager, Romeo Lavia.

A Veteran of the Premier League

James Ward-Prowse, the epitome of consistency, featured in every Premier League match in the 2022-23 season. With a remarkable 343 top-flight appearances since his debut in 2012, he is certainly no stranger to the hustle of England’s top tier.

Hailing from the renowned Southampton academy, Ward-Prowse has built an impressive record. His 409 appearances have seen him score 55 goals and provide 53 assists. This talent powerhouse may soon find himself at the heart of West Ham, who are eager to welcome him with open arms.

Football’s favourite transfer window never fails to provide drama, and it seems that the saga of Ward-Prowse and West Ham is only just beginning.