Henderson Saudi Switch: Are All England’s Stars Now Fair Game?

The Allure of Saudi Gold: Jordan Henderson’s Unexpected Move

The Shifting Sands of Football

In the ever-evolving world of football, Oliver Kay of The Athletic has penned a thought-provoking piece on Jordan Henderson’s surprising move to Saudi Arabia.

“A high-profile English player was always likely to be enticed to Saudi Arabia sooner or later,” Kay wrote, highlighting the seismic shift in the football landscape.

Broadening Horizons or Chasing Gold?

Gareth Southgate’s call for English footballers to explore opportunities beyond the Premier League’s confines was never meant to be a clarion call for a gold rush to the Saudi Pro League. Southgate’s vision was for players to immerse themselves in the football cultures of France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Yet, here we are, witnessing Henderson, Liverpool’s captain, trading the iconic Anfield for the seventh-best team in Saudi Arabia. The staggering £700,000 a week contract is, as Kay aptly puts it, “not so much comfortable as mind-boggling.”

The Ripple Effect

Henderson’s move isn’t just a personal decision. It sends shockwaves through Liverpool and the broader football community.

As Kay points out, “it is also one that will set alarm bells ringing in English football.”

Henderson’s decision to move to a country with a contentious human rights record has left many aghast, especially given his previous advocacy for LGBTQI+ rights.

Bigger Picture

While Henderson’s move is significant, it’s essential to view it in the broader context. Players like Fabinho, Firmino, Mendy, and Mahrez have also made similar moves. However, Henderson’s departure stands out due to his stature – not just as a high-profile player but as a vocal advocate against discrimination and injustice.

Henderson’s leadership qualities are well-documented. During the tumultuous Covid-19 pandemic, he emerged as the “captain of the captains,” leading discussions on various on-pitch and off-pitch issues. His influence within the England squad is undeniable, with Southgate referring to him as a “tribal elder.”

Temptation of Riches

With Euro 2024 approaching, Henderson’s move to Al Ettifaq could jeopardise his England career. While Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr has been viewed positively by Portugal’s coach, Henderson’s situation is different. Al Ettifaq, unlike Al Nassr, isn’t a top-tier team in Saudi Arabia. The stark contrast in the clubs’ profiles and ambitions raises questions about Henderson’s motivations.

Kay draws parallels with English players like Glenn Hoddle, Chris Waddle, and Steve McManaman, who faced challenges after moving abroad. However, Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia is unprecedented. The closest historical precedent might be the 1950s when players like Neil Franklin and Charlie Mitten moved to Colombian club Independiente Santa Fe, lured by wages that were astronomical for that era.

It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone. Jordan ❤️https://t.co/nj2dY6S58W — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 26, 2023

Changing Dynamics

The Premier League has long been the epicentre of football riches. However, Henderson’s move suggests that English footballers are now open to exploring lucrative opportunities elsewhere. The brief allure of the Chinese Super League was one such instance. Yet, as Kay observes:

“This generation of English footballers has never known a situation where there is more money to be earned elsewhere.”

Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia is emblematic of the changing dynamics in world football. While the allure of vast riches is undeniable, it also raises questions about the values and principles players hold dear. As Oliver Kay poignantly asks, “If Henderson can be turned, who might be next?”