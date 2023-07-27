Sofyan Amrabat ‘Very close’ to Man United – Goldbridge Weighs In

Sofyan Amrabat’s Transfer to Manchester United: A Ten Hag Masterstroke?

If we’re talking football, one thing is certain: The United Stand podcast with Mark Goldbridge is not one to be missed. Not with its unfiltered analysis of who’s moving where and why. In a recent episode, all eyes were on Sofyan Amrabat, with his speculated transfer to Manchester United causing quite the stir. Will he, or won’t he? But more importantly, why should he?

The “Tenacious” Amrabat in Ten Hag’s Strategy

“One thing about Amrabat,” Goldbridge begins, “he’s tenacious.” According to the pundit, Erik ten Hag, the wily manager of Manchester United, finds the tenacity of Amrabat to be the perfect tool in his arsenal. In Serie A last season, Amrabat led the pack with an average of 2.3 fouls per game. Goldbridge acknowledges, “He’s not always timing those tackles particularly well.” An improvement in discipline may well turn these raw numbers into refined skills.

🗞️🇲🇦 BREAKING; Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United is very close! Fee is around 35M. [Sky] pic.twitter.com/Z3g1ixZPbU — Sky Sports Premier League (@Sky_SportPL) July 27, 2023

Amrabat’s Defensive Acumen

Amrabat, by virtue of his commitment to getting stuck in, finds himself involved in a considerable number of defensive duels, even if he doesn’t top the list. Goldbridge opines:

“There’s room for improvement here… He’s in and around the top 10 for defensive duels.”

His success rate is 61%. Compare this to other players like Blin who boasts a success rate of 63%, and you’d conclude that Amrabat needs a bit of polish. But his willingness to engage, his “eagerness” as Goldbridge puts it, is not in question.

The Offensive Upside

Moving away from the tough-tackling, let’s consider what the Moroccan might offer going forward. Goldbridge says, “Most passes into the final third in Serie A last season and he’s number one.”

This aspect of his game underscores his value in transitional play, a key aspect of ten Hag’s strategy. His accuracy, 9.7 balls per game with an impressive 87% accuracy, adds to the intrigue.

“Amrabat doesn’t score goals, and he doesn’t get assists,” Goldbridge continues.

A statement which, at first glance, may deflate the excitement. However, in the world of football, it’s not just about goals and assists. “He’d probably be the pass before the assist,” Goldbridge clarifies, “It’s a very big skill to have in a transition.”

Midfield Maestro in the Making

The stats speak for themselves. With his versatility and ability to control the midfield, Amrabat can be the ideal cog in ten Hag’s machine.

Goldbridge elaborates, “He’s a very progressive passer but he’s also number one for passers sideways.”

In other words, he’s a possession-retaining metronome with an eye for a progressive pass.

Despite his tackling misadventures, Goldbridge believes in the potential upside, “He is a transitional player, he’s very accurate with that, and he can carry the ball as well… he’s got great energy levels.” The only question that remains is, “Can he adapt from Serie A to the Premier League?”

Manchester United fans, like most football enthusiasts, are no strangers to the anticipation and excitement surrounding transfers. In the case of Sofyan Amrabat, this rings true. Ten Hag might just have found the key to Manchester United’s midfield. Only time will tell if he truly fits the lock.