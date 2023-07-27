Reds in Singapore: Expect A Riveting Showdown against Leicester City

A Crucial Stop in the Pre-Season Saga

Fresh from their riveting exploits in Germany, the indomitable Reds of Liverpool are now setting their sights on the lion city, Singapore. The fiery Asian leg of their pre-season campaign is a rendezvous of rivals, bringing friendlies against Leicester City and Bayern Munich into the limelight.

As those back home and in the stands far away anticipate thrillers akin to their past encounters with Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth, the Liverpool gaffer has a tactical reshuffle in mind. Jurgen Klopp’s selection for these crucial matches will reflect his strategy for the opening salvo of the Premier League against Chelsea, due to blast off on 13th August.

Liverpool and Leicester City: A Storied Rivalry

The impending face-off against Leicester City brings back memories of a rivalry that has produced some scintillating spectacles over the years. However, this season will see a pause in their Premier League duels, following Leicester City’s unfortunate relegation to the Championship. Yet, it’s the unknown that keeps the heart racing, the possibility that they may yet clash in the domestic cups.

Football Fanatics, Get Ready!

Liverpool and Leicester City’s rivalry has been a seesaw saga since their first game back in November 1895. A riveting 121 contests have seen Liverpool triumph 55 times. 25 of these games ended in a stalemate, but the last three encounters saw Liverpool emerge with a commanding 7-1 aggregate scoreline.

A throwback to their Asian face-off for the 2017/18 Premier League Asia trophy is a worthy reminder of the electrifying rivalry. Liverpool emerged victorious with a 2-1 win, thanks to the goals by Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho, despite Islam Slimani’s efforts for Leicester.

A Squad Ready for the Challenge

While we eagerly anticipate the reunion, a few strategic changes are in the pipeline. Jordan Henderson, amidst transfer talks with Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq, won’t be seen sporting the reds’ jersey in Singapore.

Fabinho’s £40m move to Al-Ittihad is another source of suspense. He might not join the Reds in their Singapore sojourn, with all parties involved still ironing out the intricacies of the deal.

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai is set to return after sitting out the 4-4 draw against Greuther Furth. Thiago Alcantara, fully recovered from a hip injury, could also make a grand comeback.

There are whispers of Liverpool working on signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton, and a second bid might be on the cards after their initial £37m offer was declined. If the stars align, Lavia could even join his prospective teammates in Singapore.

The Reds’ Form and Line-up

Liverpool’s pre-season saga has seen the goals flowing at both ends of the pitch. It’s only a matter of time before we find out if this trend continues in their duel against Leicester City. 4-3 victory for Liverpool seems fair.

As for the starting eleven, it’s expected to be a 4-3-3 formation with Alisson Becker in goal, a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson. Thiago Alcantara, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai will be in midfield. The lethal trio upfront comprises Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz.

In this game of dreams and champions, may the best team win!