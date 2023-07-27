Transfer Tale: Man Utd Put €60M on the Line for Hojlund

United Eyes Atalanta’s Golden Boy, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United and Atalanta are in the midst of a monetary tug-of-war over prodigious talent Rasmus Hojlund. The Red Devils have proffered a tantalising €50million (£42.8m; $55.4m) deal, garnished with an extra €10m sweetener in add-ons for the 20-year-old Danish hotshot, as confirmed by The Athletic.

Negotiation in Progress: Hojlund’s Transfer Saga Continues

Atalanta, however, remain resolute. Their valuation of Hojlund soars over €70million. Yet, the channels of negotiation remain open, and there’s a rising tide of optimism that a compromise may soon be unearthed.

United’s pursuit of Hojlund isn’t without competition. Other talents on the scouting radar include Eintracht Frankfurt’s striker Randal Kolo Muani and Ajax’s midfield maestro Mohammed Kudus. Notably, United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea, are also eyeing a move for Kudus.

A Departure Looms: Hojlund Sets Sights on Exit

It seems Hojlund himself is prepared to write his Atalanta swansong. His desire for departure has been signalled, with even Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain potentially rolling out the red carpet for his arrival.

Earlier this month, Atalanta dismissed United’s offer that included an exchange of players for Hojlund, insisting on a straight cash arrangement.

An Emerging Talent: Hojlund’s Brief But Sparkling Stint at Atalanta

Despite only trading the Austrian pitches of Sturm Graz for Atalanta’s last summer, Hojlund has proven his mettle. His Serie A sojourn was punctuated with eight goals and two assists across 31 matches. This Danish dynamo’s prowess extends beyond Italian borders – with a spectacular tally of five goals in two Euro 2024 qualifiers, including a hat-trick that left Finland reeling.

Clearly, Hojlund is a player on the rise, and whether his journey continues at Manchester United or elsewhere, his future in the football world looks decidedly bright.