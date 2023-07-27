Big Moves: Juventus Looks to Loan Chelsea’s Star

Juventus Makes a Move for Chelsea’s Lukaku Amidst Spiralling Summer Dealings

The Turin Powerhouse Set Sights on Chelsea’s Star

In a twist worthy of a summer transfer saga, Juventus have made an audacious attempt to lure Romelu Lukaku away from Chelsea’s clutches, with the promise of an Italian return on loan that carries a potential to buy at the end of the season, according to reports by The Times.

At 30 years of age, Lukaku has held the fort at Chelsea’s Cobham training facility as his team engages in a pre-season tour across the Atlantic. His heart seems set on a move, and the Italian giants believe they’re ideally positioned to make it a reality.

A String of Offers, A Tough Decision for Chelsea

A previous flirtation from Inter Milan, where Lukaku spent his last season, ended in a fizzled out £25 million bid. Simultaneously, Chelsea finds itself sifting through an official proposition from the Saudi Arabian Pro League’s Al-Hilal, eager to seal Lukaku’s services alongside Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham.

Notwithstanding, the lure of the Middle East doesn’t seem to captivate Lukaku, who yearns for Italy. It puts Chelsea in a bind, weighing the pros and cons of another loan spell for a player they shelled out £97.5 million for, against a tangible offer on their plate.

A Potential Italian Encore, But at What Cost?

Juventus’ confidence lies in Lukaku’s longing for the Italian scenery, but their first order of business is to offload Dusan Vlahovic. With £35 million earmarked for Lukaku’s capture, the Serie A side hopes to sew a temporary pact first, with the clock ticking down on the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Chelsea busies itself tying loose ends with Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech, expressing satisfaction over their outgoing business operations.

Building for the Future, a Blend of Talent and Youth

In the quest to fortify Mauricio Pochettino’s ensemble, the Blues have set their sights on Brighton & Hove Albion’s prodigy, Moisés Caicedo. Chelsea is striving to keep the deal under £80 million, although Brighton’s valuation is closer to £100 million.

Discussions are also underway with Ajax about the potential acquisition of Mohammed Kudus, the 22-year-old Ghana international, a promising attacking midfielder.

The Stamford Bridge outfit also has its eyes on Roméo Lavia, Southampton’s 19-year-old midfield dynamo. They do, however, face a spirited challenge from Premier League rivals. It’s worth noting that Liverpool have had a £37 million offer for Lavia turned down by Southampton.

The Future of Gallagher: A Tug-of-War Unfolds

The summer decisions hinge on Conor Gallagher’s fate at Chelsea. Although a £42 million bid from West Ham United has been rebuffed, the future of this 23-year-old is still hanging in the balance. Gallagher, however, seems resolute to battle for his place at Stamford Bridge.

The emphasis for Pochettino is clearly midfield enhancement, with Gallagher and Enzo Fernández, the £106 million British record signing, as his current primary options.