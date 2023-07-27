The Rise of Lewis Miley: Newcastle United’s Rising Star

The cathedral on the hill, St James’ Park, anticipates the emergence of a fresh-faced talent this season. Lewis Miley, Newcastle United’s 17-year-old midfield maestro, is set to ascend through the ranks and break into the senior squad, as foreseen by the club’s sagacious coach, Eddie Howe reveal The Athletic.

A Prodigy from the Heart of Co Durham

Miley, a native of Stanley, Co Durham, had his taste of senior football in Newcastle’s concluding match of the prior season. The event marked his maiden voyage, cementing him as their youngest-ever player in the Premier League era. He has further graced every preseason fixture thus far with his presence.

Miley, tall, poised, and adept, seamlessly fit into the team against Italy’s international player, Sandro Tonali, in Newcastle’s 1-1 deadlock with Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea at the famed Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Staying Put: The Howe Directive

Howe, with steely resolve, will decline loan requests for the prodigious Miley, intending to keep him within Newcastle’s premier squad. He elucidated, “The plan has been consistent in my mind. He will stay with us this season. There’s no thought of sending him on loan. For me he’s too young to be exposed to that at the moment. I think he needs to stay with his family and to train with us and to learn and develop around the players we have.”

Howe further emphasized his confidence in the rising star, stating that Miley’s impressive development was hardly surprising. “Physically, the most significant test for someone so young is evident, but you’ve seen him today — he’s a very, very good athlete, he’s strong and a good size, and he looks like he can handle the environment he’s in. The next step is to push him and develop him, and I’m sure he’ll get minutes this year,” said the Newcastle coach.

Handling Success: The Newcastle Way

Like Elliot Anderson, another rising star nurtured by the club’s academy, Newcastle recognizes the potential in Miley. “We have felt that way for a while with Lewis,” affirmed Howe.

The club’s challenge now lies in protecting the young talent from overexposure and helping him navigate the waves of attention and pressure. “The biggest challenge for Lewi will be to handle the attention and exposure. It’s dealing with that and then waiting for his opportunity while keeping his head. He’ll have a lot of people in his ear. All those things contribute to how you handle success and when it comes early that can be difficult. We’ll try and guide him and educate him as best we can,” Howe said.

As per reports from The Athletic, with the poised maturity displayed against top-tier opposition, Miley is proving himself to be a worthy addition to the Magpies, as the club fondly names its team. This burgeoning talent is ready to soar in the Premier League, making Newcastle United a team to keep an eye on in the coming season.