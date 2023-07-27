West Ham’s Pursuit for Chelsea Star Gallagher Hits a Wall

Chelsea’s Rising Star Conor Gallagher in the Eyes of West Ham: A Transfer Saga

West Ham’s Chase for Gallagher: A Battle in Vain?

The fervour at the heart of West Ham has been ignited by the prospect of securing Conor Gallagher. The Irons had pinned their hopes on an enticing offer of £40 million plus add-ons to bring this English midfield talent from Chelsea to East London. Yet, the Blues were swift to dismiss such figures, a clear demonstration of their valuation of the 23-year-old gem report The Daily Mail.

Despite the growing interest from Tottenham and Newcastle, the youngster appears resolved to hold his ground at Stamford Bridge, the lure of working under Mauricio Pochettino proving too strong to resist.

“Gallagher is a part of his plans.” – Mauricio Pochettino

This statement, released during Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States, paints a vivid picture of the Argentinian manager’s vision for Gallagher.

The Chelsea academy graduate, having notched up goals in their friendly triumphs over Wrexham and Brighton in the US, has two years left on his current contract.

West Ham’s Fruitless Quest for New Midfield Maestro

This frustrating episode forms the latest chapter in the Hammers’ pursuit for a successor to defensive midfielder Declan Rice. The linchpin, valued at £105m, departed for Arsenal earlier this month, leaving David Moyes’ squad in dire need of replacement.

West Ham’s attempts to recruit Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, Juventus’ Denis Zakaria, and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha have hit roadblocks. However, the chase is still on, with James Ward-Prowse from Southampton now in their sights, and negotiations reportedly showing a positive trend.

“Their defensive midfielder who joined Arsenal for £105m earlier this month.” – Daily Mail

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana also feature on West Ham’s shortlist, as the club leaves no stone unturned in its mission to find the best value-for-money midfielder.