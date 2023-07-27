Everton Reject Roma’s Interest in Striker Calvert-Lewin

Everton’s Stand on AS Roma’s Interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Amidst rumours buzzing around the beautiful game, we hear that Serie A contender AS Roma has its sight set on a certain key striker from England. The Italian outfit is courting Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton’s pride and joy. However, sources from within the Toffees’ ranks have firmly reiterated that their sharpshooter isn’t going anywhere.

Everton Retains the Core

The Merseyside-based team’s stance is solidly clear. Calvert-Lewin remains the linchpin in Everton’s attacking arsenal. iNews reports that inside sources confirm the club’s active efforts are laser-focused on reinforcing their ranks with talent who can share the goal-scoring load, not on discarding their seasoned striker.

Roma’s Opportunistic Move

It’s no secret that Roma is potentially looking at a new season kick-off sans their wounded warrior, Tammy Abraham. As such, it’s an opportunistic move to seek out a player of Calvert-Lewin’s calibre, especially following his two seasons marred by injuries. A proposal from the Italians would likely entail a loan deal, embedding sporting obligations such as a percentage of games played or a Champions League qualification requirement for Roma.

Everton’s Financial Reality

Operating under the weight of Financial Fair Play constraints, Everton’s budget for the upcoming summer is tight. However, the drive to strike a deal for Calvert-Lewin seems questionable. The Goodison Park dwellers are filled with hope about sourcing funds for their crucial striker search. The mooted £23m move for Almeria’s hot prospect El Bilal Toure displays a certain market fluidity.

Everton’s Hunt for Talent

Everton is also purportedly tracking Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto. Talks continue with the Championship side about acquiring the striker. However, Leeds holds a stronger bargaining chip as Gnonto’s contract lacks an exit clause. An upfront deal before the new season is critical for Everton, given their last-minute survival in the previous season.

Filling the Forward Gap

Everton’s tally of a mere 34 goals last season necessitates bolstering their attacking line-up. Following the sale of Ellis Simms to Coventry, the team boasts Neal Maupay, Lewis Dobbin and Calvert-Lewin as recognised strikers. Although new recruit Arnaut Danjuma is expected to fill the void, his preference lies in supporting the striker, while Abdoulaye Doucoure is anticipated to be deployed in a deeper role next term.

Calvert-Lewin’s Comeback

Having recovered from a hamstring injury, Calvert-Lewin hasn’t yet seen pre-season action, owing to Sean Dyche’s cautious handling. Everton has curated a regimen for the striker, which has rendered him fitter than ever. With careful management, there is a quiet confidence that Calvert-Lewin can dodge some of the setbacks that have plagued him over the past few seasons.

So, while the Roman interest flutters around the rumour mill, it’s evident that Everton’s future plans heavily feature their English striker. Calvert-Lewin and Everton appear to be a partnership set to endure, amidst all the conjecture.