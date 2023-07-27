Forest Eyeing Transfer Move for Jakobs

Amid a spate of transfers, Nottingham Forest have found themselves embroiled in intense discussions with Monaco regarding the acquisition of Ismail Jakobs.

The Potential New Arrival

Jakobs, despite having a notable stint at Monaco with 60 appearances in Ligue 1, has found securing a regular place in the starting lineup elusive since his transfer from Koln two seasons prior. In addition to Ligue 1 matches, his repertoire also includes featuring in prestigious tournaments such as the Champions League and Europa League.

Struggles and Triumphs

Oftentimes, he found himself as a substitute, having to compete with the dominant Caio Henrique. On the international front, the 23-year-old has regularly represented Senegal, recently playing the full match in their 4-2 victory over Brazil in June. In last year’s World Cup, he played an instrumental role in all four of Senegal’s matches, even setting up Famara Diedhou’s goal against Qatar in the group stage.

The Path Forward

A reliable source, Fabrizio Romano, reports that the negotiations are in an advanced stage and Jakobs appears eager for the transfer, as Forest are looking to fill their vacant left-back position.

Understand Nottingham Forest are now in advanced talks to sign Ismail Jakobs as new left back 🚨🔴🌳 #NFFC Player keen on the move, negotiations advancing on clubs side with AS Monaco to reach an agreement soon. pic.twitter.com/NhiKSXYlW3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

Team Dynamics and Potential Gains

Should the transfer eventuate, Jakobs will join his Senegal teammates Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate at the City Ground, which could potentially ease his integration into the team. With the lone current first-team left-back Harry Toffolo not featuring this pre-season due to possible breaches of betting laws, Jakobs might provide the needed balance in Forest’s defence.

Shifting Sands

Last season, Renan Lodi had been a regular left-back for Forest, having joined on loan from Atletico Madrid. Despite making 28 appearances in the Premier League for Forest, the high transfer price set by Atletico coupled with Lodi’s aspiration to participate in European football saw him joining Marseille two weeks ago.

Transfer Rush

The acquisition of Jakobs would be another addition to the recent spate of activities at Forest, with Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga already joining the ranks just this week.

So, as late July unfolds, we watch the forest and anticipate what the latest transfer wind might bring.