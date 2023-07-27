Hojlund Hijack: Ligue 1 Giants Make Move For Atalanta Frontman

The Parisian Powerhouse Takes the Stage

In the opulent realm of football’s elite, Paris Saint-Germain are a powerhouse unafraid to make a statement. As it stands, Atalanta’s star forward Rasmus Hojlund has landed squarely on their radar, drawing a grand €50million offer from the Ligue 1 champions.

While this all might sound promising, the Serie A club’s aspirations are soaring high, a fact that could see PSG walk away if the bid is rebuffed. Thus, the suspense surrounding Hojlund’s future continues to grow.

A Manchester Flirtation?

But Paris isn’t the only destination on Hojlund’s horizon. The red side of Manchester has also expressed interest in the 20-year-old Danish international, extending a verbal €50m proposal with an added €10m in extras on Wednesday.

As per the Athletic, Hojlund, eager to spread his wings, has made his desire to leave Atalanta clear. United have reportedly agreed on preliminary personal terms with the Dane, only to have their offer – a mix of cash and players – turned down in favour of a straight cash deal.

Hojlund: A Talent Not To Be Missed

Hojlund’s appeal isn’t a puzzle. After all, he’s been a beacon of potential since his move from Sturm Graz last summer. Despite only being with Atalanta for a brief period, his performance is notable, boasting eight goals and a pair of assists in 31 Serie A matches.

A feather in his cap, the Denmark international dazzled during the Euro 2024 qualifiers with five goals in two games, including an unforgettable hat-trick against Finland.

PSG’s €300m Shake-up: Bye-bye, Mbappe

In an intriguing subplot, this recent interest in Hojlund comes after PSG started entertaining bids for their frontman, Kylian Mbappe. The Parisians have accepted a staggering €300m offer from Saudi Pro League outfit, Al Hilal.

Despite Mbappe’s well-known preference for Real Madrid, the Spanish giants failed to secure his signature last summer. Al Hilal, on the other hand, are the first to put forward a formal bid for the French international, promising a record-breaking transfer fee along with an eye-wateringly lucrative salary.

Is this the start of a new era in PSG’s forward line? As the Hojlund saga unfolds, only time will tell.