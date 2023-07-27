Arsenal Frontline Frenzy As Prem Club Make Move For Nketiah

A Dilemma in the Arsenal Front Line

Arsenal’s frontline teeters on the precipice of transformation, with the destiny of Folarin Balogun, the Hale End prodigy, shrouded in mystery. The Emirates Stadium witnesses an array of clubs in the hunt for the talented striker’s signature. Yet, the tale twists intriguingly, as Eddie Nketiah emerges as Crystal Palace’s prime target for the summer. At the heart of Mikel Arteta’s ensemble, Nketiah is the understudy to the limelight stealer – Gabriel Jesus.

Balogun’s Return from Reims – A Mixed Blessing?

After a triumphant loan spell at Reims, Balogun reenters the Arsenal scene, inflicting a selection conundrum upon Arteta. Football London confirms Balogun’s availability, provided the deal’s right, with whispers of Arsenal’s £50 million valuation of the USMNT international.

In a possibly tell-tale move, Balogun engaged in separate training sessions from the main squad on a recent Monday. Despite participating in initial warm-ups, Balogun veered off as the main squad delved into ball drills, only to reappear later for shuttle runs under a fitness coach’s supervision.

Football London also reveals Inter Milan’s keen interest in the young forward. English Premier League outfits, too, share this interest, keeping an eye on Balogun this summer. Yet, the plot thickens, as Crystal Palace unveils plans to snatch Nketiah, potentially allowing Balogun to remain an Arsenal player, provided the 24-year-old Nketiah departs for Selhurst Park.

The Crystal Palace’s Play for Nketiah

According to social media buzz from TheEaglesBeak, the Crystal Palace operation for Nketiah hinges on Jean-Philippe Mateta’s sell-off, a financial manoeuvre facilitating the deal. The Eagles had unsuccessfully courted the Hale End graduate in January 2022 but have reignited their pursuit this summer.

Nketiah’s value sits at €40million (£34.2m), as per the CIES Football Observatory, a figure £16million short of what Arsenal anticipates for Balogun. With nine goals and three assists in 39 appearances for Arsenal last season, Nketiah demonstrated his frontline prowess, ably filling in for Jesus during his World Cup absence.

The Nketiah vs Balogun Verdict – An Arsenal Conundrum

While Balogun’s sale would yield a higher return to bolster key positions like midfield and right-back, Nketiah’s departure could provide Arsenal with a robust rotation option with Jesus in attack, following Balogun’s stunning performance in France last term. Arteta certainly faces a decision but takes solace in knowing that new signing Kai Havertz, alongside Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, could provide sufficient cover at the striker role. The Arsenal camp is all set for a thrilling summer as the striker saga unfolds.