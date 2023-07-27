Man City Prodigy Signs New 6 Year Deal

Rico Lewis’s Remarkable Journey to the Blue Moon: From Breakthrough to Six-Year Extension

Emerging like a shooting star onto Manchester’s clear football skies, 18-year-old talent Rico Lewis has taken another gigantic leap in his promising career by inking a six-year contract with the reigning treble-winners, Manchester City. And rumour has it that Dutch stalwart, Nathan Ake, is expected to tread the same path shortly.

A Star Is Born: Lewis’s Breakthrough Season

For those who religiously follow the ethereal world of football, Lewis’s name has resonated quite distinctly since his spectacular arrival in Pep Guardiola’s primary selection. With 23 match appearances under the sky blue banner, the young gun’s contribution to City’s Treble triumph was indisputable.

From a Prodigy to a Profit: A Lucrative Leap for Lewis

This fresh deal marks a significant surge in Lewis’s pay package, witnessing an approximate fivefold increase. The contract stretches across five promising years, and if stars align, it might even extend into a fruitful sixth.

Lewis’s Guardiola Glow

With a keen eye for uncut diamonds, Guardiola has been instrumental in Lewis’s rapid ascent. Guardiola remarked, “Rico is so smart and he understands everything. He is reliable in many things.” Clearly, the seasoned manager’s trust in Lewis has paid off handsomely, both for the player and the club.

An Unforgettable First: Lewis’s Premier League Debut

The chronicles of Lewis’s tale feature a remarkable episode when he debuted in the Premier League. Coming off the bench during the triumphant clash against Bournemouth in August last year, the memory of that day still resonates through the footballing fraternity.

The Youngest Scorer Feather: A Champions League Debut

A significant notch in his footballing arc came when he etched his name in the history books by becoming the youngest scorer on a first start during a Champions League encounter against Sevilla in November.

European Eyes on Lewis

His escalating fame hasn’t gone unnoticed on the continent. As contract talks kicked off earlier this year, several European football powerhouses had their radars locked onto this City starlet.

In conclusion, this new chapter in Lewis’s journey at Man City is a testament to his phenomenal talent and commitment to the club. The football world eagerly watches his path, already illuminated by his achievements, eagerly anticipating the wonders this young talent might unfold in the years to come.