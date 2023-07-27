Van de Beek’s Shocking Return to Ajax: What’s the Catch?

Navigating Old Trafford’s Transfer Demands

Amidst Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek’s imminent return to Ajax, a contentious issue could arise over the Old Trafford outfit’s high transfer fee expectations. The Amsterdam-based side has been monitoring the midfielder’s performance and engaging in preliminary discussions about a potential reunion.

Hefty Transfer Fee: A Stumbling Block?

Nonetheless, Man Utd’s demand for a substantial transfer fee from the Dutch Eredivisie side could throw a spanner in the works. It’s widely reported that Ajax will need to cough up a cool €23.3 million to make the transfer a reality.

Ajax’s Dilemma: Repair or Restock?

Faced with a challenge to restructure their squad, Ajax realises the cost implications of their pursuits. While the proposed fee might seem exorbitant for the sporting director, Sven Mislintat, the next logical step is gauging Van de Beek’s sentiment towards a potential return to his former stomping grounds.

Ajax is certainly not the only team with a keen eye on Van de Beek. Feyenoord, their arch-rivals, have shown interest in the 26-year-old midfielder. Meanwhile, in England, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace are also in the mix, alongside Serie A sides Inter Milan, AS Roma, and AC Milan. This summer, the newly crowned Europa League champions, Sevilla, as well as OGC Nice and Celtic, have also joined the fray.

Should Ajax be willing to meet Man Utd’s €23 million ask, it still marks a significant depreciation for the Premier League side. After all, they acquired the midfielder in the summer of 2020 for a cool €39 million.

Disappointment at Old Trafford: A Story of Van de Beek’s England Stint

The Dutch international’s tenure in England has been largely disappointing, with injury problems playing a substantial role. The player, contracted till 2025, is currently valued at a mere €13.3 million, a figure substantially lower than Man Utd’s asking price.

Despite participating in 60 games for Man Utd, Van de Beek’s playing time totals a meagre 2,131 minutes. A loan spell at Everton did little to improve the situation, with the Dutchman managing a mere seven games due to recurring injuries.