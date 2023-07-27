Kudus Preference: Red Side of London or Blue?

Kudus Tilted towards Arsenal’s Charm

The allure of the Champions League and the historic call of the Emirates stadium seem to have won the day for Mohammed Kudus. In the high-octane hustle of the transfer season, he appears to be swaying more towards Arsenal than Chelsea.

Champions League football proves to be the prime consideration in Kudus’ decision. The talk around town, reported by Football Transfers, suggests that the terms with Arsenal would not pose any roadblock.

Despite swirling rumours of Chelsea potentially being an attractive destination, Kudus would, when it boils down to a choice between the two London-based giants, opt for the charm of North London.

Arsenal’s Financial Puzzle

Despite the player’s explicit desire to change clubs, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can turn the dial in their favour. A much-needed clearout is in order, as their coffers have taken a substantial hit in recent times. The Ghanaian starlet is definitely on the Gunners’ radar, but it all hinges on successful player sales.

Whispers suggest that the likes of Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun might be shown the door, an endeavour which could rake in up to £60m. However, this is easier said than done, with such transactions notoriously time-consuming.

A Manchester United Contingency Plan

It’s not just Arsenal and Chelsea in the fray, though. Manchester United, too, have shown interest in the versatile Ajax midfielder. Erik ten Hag evidently sees Kudus as a fitting backup option to Rasmus Hojlund.

The Van Basten Endorsement: Kudus over Antony

The 22-year-old Kudus is not without his advocates, especially when one comes in the form of the Dutch legend, Marco van Basten. The Netherlands icon believes Kudus eclipses Man Utd’s Antony, his former Ajax colleague.

Van Basten attested: “I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony. Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team. In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s more fun to watch play.”

An Everton Near-Miss and Premier League Suitors

Last season saw Everton come close to procuring Kudus’ services, but the deal ultimately fell through. This season sees the Ghanaian’s name making the rounds across the Premier League, potentially making the Ajax star the hottest property in this transfer window. Only time will tell where Kudus will finally find his home.