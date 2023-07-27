Man Utd Sale Saga: Glazer Family Faces Fan Group Backlash

The Time for Change: Fans Versus the Glazers

The saga of the Glazer family’s ownership at Manchester United has seen a new chapter with The 1958 Group leading a movement against the Americans’ potential long-term involvement. Simon Stone, writing for BBC Sport, recently spoke to the fans’ group, which stated any continued presence of the Glazers at Old Trafford would leave “a bitter taste”. Their strong stance indicates the depth of the discontent felt by United’s fanbase towards the current ownership.

The Prospective Bids: Qatari Banker and Ineos Group

According to Simon Stone, negotiations surrounding the potential sale of Manchester United persist, with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani recently submitting a fifth bid to gain complete control of the club. In contrast, the Ineos Group led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe has proposed to acquire a majority stake, leaving room for the Glazers to maintain a degree of representation.

Protests Continue: A Loud Voice from the Stands

Last season, The 1958 Group was responsible for organising a series of ‘strategic’ protests against the Glazers during several matches. This summer, coinciding with United’s kit launch, another protest was held at Old Trafford, further amplifying the fans’ displeasure. Two members of this group, wishing to remain anonymous, told BBC Sport that some fans would even prefer relegation from the Premier League if it facilitated a change of ownership.

Generational Damage: The Glazer Legacy

The fans’ group highlights a belief of ‘generational damage’ inflicted by the Glazer family. The emotional impact of the issue is clear, with the group stating: “This family have inflicted untold damage, generational damage, on our club. It is personal and real to us. It is community. It is family.” They also expressed their frustration with the duration of the sale process and the lack of information regarding a final decision.

‘Sports Washing’ and ‘Green Washing’: Concerns Regarding New Ownership

Despite the allegations of ‘sportswashing’ and ‘greenwashing’ levelled against the prospective new owners, The 1958 Group has not openly opposed any bids. Their primary objective is clear: the total removal of the Glazer family from the club. They also highlighted the vast sums the Glazer family has reaped from United since their controversial leveraged buyout in May 2005.

In Conclusion: The Unresolved Issue of Ownership

It remains to be seen how the situation will resolve and how long the fans will have to endure their bitter taste. However, it is clear that the fans’ group and the broader fanbase have made their voice heard, prompting important discussions about ownership and fan involvement in the beautiful game.