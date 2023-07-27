Trimming the Blues: Pochettino’s Vision for Chelsea’s Future

Pochettino at Chelsea: Streamlining the Blues’ Giant Preseason Squad

Mauricio Pochettino, the main man at the helm of Chelsea, has been candid in voicing his vision for the club’s future. He emphasises the urgent need for Chelsea to implement hard-hitting decisions to cut down their notably ‘massive’ preseason squad. This, according to Pochettino, is the first step to achieving the much-needed balance in the coming weeks.

In their American tour this preseason, Chelsea had 29 players on board. This, despite 12 first-team members exiting in the recent summer transfer window, along with the decision to let key players such as Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi stay back in England to explore options away from Stamford Bridge.

An Overloaded Squad: Opportunity or Hurdle?

Among the army of players, two names that didn’t see much action were Cobham’s own Lewis Hall and the freshly signed Ângelo Gabriel. Following a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Pochettino didn’t shy away from sharing his sentiment. He pointed out that his squad is still larger than what he requires.

Pochettino explained, “We are 29, 30 players here and it’s massive. The dynamics are indeed positive. They’re a good bunch of guys, bonding well. But the sheer number makes things tricky. With every game, there are inevitably three, four, five players who won’t play, and that dampens the mood.”

Balancing Act in the Transfer Window

The aim, as Pochettino sees it, is to build a balanced squad. This would mean opportunities to play and compete for places. This task becomes a critical challenge during the transfer window. The Argentinian said, “If players aren’t content, feeling they won’t get game time, we will address the situation.”

He further added, “What we can’t afford is to have a massive squad with players not involved. That would just create a mess. Sometimes less is more, and more is less. We don’t need a bigger squad. Ideally, we need around 22, 23, 24 players. I regret that some tough decisions will have to be made, but that’s necessary for building a well-balanced team to compete for big things.”

Pochettino’s Chelsea Vision Taking Shape

There’s no doubt that Pochettino’s blueprint for Chelsea is becoming apparent. It seems quite promising, with left-back being one area he considers particularly overflowing. The presence of Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Ian Maatsen make it challenging for players like Hall to get into the team.

However, despite the competition, Maatsen has been one of Chelsea’s highlights in Atlanta, displaying bright performances and winning the manager’s approval. After assisting Nicolas Jackson with a precise pass in the first half, Pochettino was full of admiration for the 21-year-old who had an impressive stint on loan at Burnley last season.

A Talented Squad Member: Maatsen

“I’m really pleased with him,” Pochettino said of Maatsen. “He’s a player who can adapt to different positions due to his understanding and quality of the game — he’s a smart player. As of now, he is part of my plan for the season. His attitude, commitment, and game comprehension make him a player you can use in various positions, which is a boon for the team and the coaching staff.”