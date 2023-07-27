Fabinho Skips Singapore: Is His Liverpool Tenure Ending?

Liverpool’s Fabinho’s Future Uncertain as He Skips Singapore Trip

In a surprising turn of events, Fabinho, the midfield maestro of Liverpool, has notably missed the club’s trip to Singapore, leading to intense speculation about his future at the club.

No Show in Singapore

The Brazilian international was notably absent from the Reds’ 27-strong squad that jetted off to Singapore. This striking omission followed his non-inclusion in the German pre-season training camp, setting the rumour mills churning.

A Saudi Arabian Attraction

Raising eyebrows further was Al-Ittihad’s bold £40m bid for Fabinho on 14 July, which added fuel to the fire. This prospective switch to the Saudi Pro League has yet to materialise, but the fact remains that Fabinho’s current status with Liverpool is surrounded by uncertainty.

Absence in Upcoming Matches

Liverpool, who are slated to lock horns with Leicester City on 30 July and then Bayern Munich on 2 August, will face these adversaries without the midfielder’s familiar presence in the squad.

Fabinho’s void isn’t the only one that Liverpool needs to fill. Jordan Henderson, another key midfielder, recently inked a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. Similarly, Thiago, the Spanish playmaker, is also missing from the tour due to his ongoing hip injury rehabilitation.

A Look Back at Fabinho’s Liverpool Journey

Since signing for Liverpool from Monaco for a fee around £39m in July 2018, Fabinho has been an integral part of the Reds. He has clocked up 219 appearances and scored 11 goals, playing a crucial role in the team’s victories in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

In summary, the future of Fabinho at Liverpool hangs in the balance, with the Saudi Pro League possibly being his next destination. All eyes are on how this saga unfolds in the coming days.