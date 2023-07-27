Man Utd vs Man City: The Race for Bargain Pavard’s Signature

The Battle of the Mancunians: Benjamin Pavard the Key Player

The fierce rivalry between Manchester United and Manchester City is no secret to the world of football. This time, however, it’s not just a face-off on the pitch but a battle off the field, with a World Cup winner in the centre of it all: Benjamin Pavard.

The Stance of Bayern Munich

The Bavarians are seemingly in a predicament concerning Benjamin Pavard. The French international has expressed his unwillingness to extend his contract, currently set to expire in 2024. He seems to be open to new opportunities, perhaps as soon as the current window. This prompts a sense of urgency for Bayern Munich, eager to maximise their gains before losing the asset altogether.

The Pavard Conundrum

Despite the intriguing plot, an escape route from Munich for Pavard appears no closer than before. The summer window has seen little concrete progress, even though potential suitors are hardly scarce. The name of Barcelona once featured in the rumour mill, although their financial struggles have put a dampener on that speculation.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag is known to be an admirer of the versatile Frenchman. His transfer priorities, however, have taken a different course thus far, though the interest seems to be sustained.

The Three-Horse Race

As reported by Calciomercato, the battle for Pavard’s signature is likely to come down to three titans: Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus. The interest from Manchester City is particularly interesting, especially given the potential Kyle Walker switch that is yet to materialise.

In the meantime, Juventus seeks defensive reinforcement, following the marginalisation of club legend Leonardo Bonucci, and the speculated departure of Bremer.

The Financial Perspective

With his contract nearing its end, Pavard’s Expected Transfer Value (xTV) stands at a feasible €24.6 million. However, the player’s wage demands could serve as a potential obstacle. The real sticking point, particularly for the two Manchester clubs, could be his reported preference for a move to the warmer climates of Southern Europe.

For Manchester United and City, the battle lines are drawn. The chase for Benjamin Pavard’s signature could end up being one of the highlights of the summer.