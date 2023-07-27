Hitzlsperger Condemns Henderson’s Saudi Switch

Liverpool’s Hero Makes Unprecedented Move

In a move that has sent tremors through the football community, Jordan Henderson, the distinguished former captain of Liverpool, has bid farewell to Anfield, aligning himself with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. After serving Liverpool for twelve remarkable years, his journey to the Middle East has sparked intense debates, eliciting critical responses from figures like Thomas Hitzlsperger.

Hitzlsperger’s Social Commentary

Thomas Hitzlsperger, the ex-Evertonian who gained prominence in 2014 when he publicly acknowledged his sexuality, employed the Twitter platform to air his discontent over Henderson’s transition. The heart of his objection rested on the prevailing legal and social attitude towards homosexuality in Saudi Arabia, where such preferences are not only regarded as unlawful but are subject to capital punishment.

In his tweet, Hitzlsperger hinted at the potential image rebranding that might come with the move: “Curious to know though how the new brand JH will look like. The old one is dead! I did believe for a while that his support for the [lgbt] community would be genuine. Silly me…”

So Jordan Henderson finally gets his move to 🇸🇦. Fair play to him, he can play wherever he wants to play. Curious to know though how the new brand JH will look like. The old one is dead! I did believe for a while that his support for the 🏳️‍🌈 community would be genuine. Silly me… — Thomas Hitzlsperger (@ThomasHitz) July 27, 2023

Saudi Arabia and Human Rights

The Saudi Arabian state has faced incessant condemnation for its human rights record, from gender equality issues to its notorious stance on homosexuality. It’s these undercurrents that have given rise to a slew of criticism towards Henderson, as he embarks on a new journey with Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson’s Legacy and the £12m Deal

It’s undeniable that Henderson, during his tenure at Liverpool, painted an inspiring legacy. Having led the Reds to their first Premier League title, and having his hands on the Champions League trophy, FA Cup, two League Cups, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup, his prowess on the pitch has been nothing short of monumental.

Yet, this £12m deal with add-ons, which saw him trade the familiar streets of Merseyside for Saudi sands, has garnered disapproval from certain quarters. Liverpool’s LGBT+ fans group Kop Out expressed their concern and implored the 33-year-old midfielder to reassess his decision of representing Al-Ettifaq.

In a video shot at Anfield ahead of his departure, an emotional Henderson addressed the issue: “I can’t lie, there have been hard times, really hard times. But when I look back at my career at Liverpool, it will always be the good times that I remember.”