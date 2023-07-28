Romano on crucial negotiation phase: ‘Hojlund wants Manchester United’

Manchester United and the Hojlund Saga: The Red Devils Closing in

United’s Pursuit for Hojlund

As the summer transfer window heats up, Manchester United’s pursuit of Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund continues unabated. As per renowned football transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano, the outcome of this saga depends on Manchester United’s resolve to see it through.

Having set their sights on a centre-forward throughout the summer, Erik ten Hag’s team had to reevaluate their plans due to the financial constraints of Harry Kane’s potential transfer from Tottenham. The attention has thus inevitably fallen on the young Atalanta prodigy, Rasmus Hojlund.

The Transfer Impasse and the Rivals

Despite the ongoing complexities of United’s stuttering takeover bid, their chase for Hojlund may face another unexpected hurdle – interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). With a potential Kylian Mbappe exit looming towards Real Madrid or the Saudi Pro League, PSG have entered the fray for Hojlund’s signature.

Both European heavyweights have tabled offers to Atalanta in the region of €50 million for the talented striker. United, however, has attempted to tip the balance with an additional €10m in potential bonuses. Reports from France suggest that Hojlund has agreed to personal terms with both clubs.

Hojlund’s Decision

In the words of Romano, Hojlund’s preferred choice for his future is already crystal clear.

“Rasmus Hojlund wants Man Utd, it’s been very clear since day one of these negotiations and these final days of the week could be crucial, PSG bid hasn’t changed Hojlund’s mind at this stage: priority Man Utd. The club is set for a new round of talks with Atalanta. It’s up to Man Utd now.”

Hojlund’s Potential Successor at Atalanta

With Hojlund’s move seeming imminent, Atalanta appear to have secured his replacement in El Bilal Toure. According to Romano, the Almeria forward is set to make a €31 million switch from Spain to Italy, with a guaranteed payment of €28m and a 15% sell-on clause included in the deal. The Mali international, who scored seven goals in 20 La Liga matches last season, is well-known for his match-winning performance against Barcelona.

As Manchester United continue to court Rasmus Hojlund, the coming days will reveal if the club can seize the opportunity and secure the services of this highly sought-after talent. The stage is set; it’s up to United to make the next move.