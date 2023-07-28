Crucial Summer for Chelsea: Focus on Colwill and Caicedo

The Make or Break Summer: Colwill, Caicedo and Chelsea’s Vital Transfers

When your club staggers to a 12th-place finish in the Premier League, as Chelsea did in the 2022/23 campaign, a busy summer of restructuring is inevitable. Tasked with this challenge is new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has been diligently working through the transfer window to redefine the club’s shape. Yet, the stakes remain high. Let’s explore the vital deals that could make or break Chelsea’s upcoming season.

Colwill: The Jewel in Chelsea’s Crown

At the heart of Chelsea’s transfer conundrums stands Levi Colwill. Aged just 20, Colwill’s reputation as one of the most promising young defenders globally has spiked interest from top English clubs. After a successful loan spell at Brighton, the club is keen to re-sign him, while Liverpool are lurking with intent.

The young centre-back, having tasted first-team football at the Amex Stadium, is hungry for more. Pochettino is well-advised to satiate this appetite or risk a significant loss. For Chelsea, losing Colwill to the Reds would undoubtedly be a bitter pill to swallow.

The Caicedo Chase

As Pochettino looks to solve the puzzle of Chelsea’s midfield, Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has emerged as the fitting piece. With his premier ball-winning ability, the 21-year-old would allow Enzo Fernandez to focus more on his attacking prowess, unburdened by defensive duties.

However, Caicedo comes with a hefty price tag. Brighton have remained steadfast on their £100m valuation of the player. Chelsea’s initial offers of £60m and £70m have been swiftly rebuffed. To secure the dynamic midfielder, Chelsea will need to dig deeper into their coffers.

Clearing the Deck: Lukaku and Co.

Chelsea’s summer dealings aren’t merely about recruitment, but also about trimming the squad. The list of departures already includes key names like Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Christian Pulisic.

However, the elephant in the room is Romelu Lukaku. A colossal £325,000-a-week earner, Lukaku has quickly fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge. His expected return to Inter Milan was thwarted by talks with rivals Juventus, which led the Italians to pull the plug on the deal. His future remains in limbo, with Juventus reportedly favouring a loan move over a permanent deal.

Furthermore, Pochettino faces the challenge of offloading Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, as the club’s attempts to sell them have met with more resistance than anticipated.

Undoubtedly, Pochettino’s summer workload is hefty. Securing Colwill, wooing Caicedo, and resolving the futures of Lukaku, Ziyech, and Hudson-Odoi could very well define Chelsea’s fate in the upcoming season.