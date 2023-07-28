Clarets with ‘Monster’ Unveiling: Danish Winger Jacob Bruun Larsen Arrives

A Spectacle of Signing: Danish Winger Jacob Bruun Larsen Joins Burnley

In a quirky twist on traditional club announcements, Burnley unveiled their latest addition, Jacob Bruun Larsen, with a crazy Monsters Inc themed video. The Danish winger joins the newly-promoted Clarets on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Larsen: A Kompany Man

A familiar face to Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, 24-year-old Larsen played under the Belgian maestro during the 2020-21 campaign at Anderlecht. Before joining Hoffenheim, Larsen spent his formative football years developing at Borussia Dortmund, ensuring he comes to the Premier League steeped in quality.

With six international caps for Denmark, including a maiden goal in a 3-1 triumph over the Faroe Islands in 2021, Larsen has already made an impression on the international stage. His international and club-level experiences will undoubtedly add depth to Burnley’s squad.

A Monster Welcome

Burnley’s announcement of Larsen’s signing certainly caught the eye. Merging the world of football with the realm of Pixar’s 2001 hit Monsters Inc, the Clarets welcomed their new winger in a fashion as unique as his talents.

Larsen, visibly thrilled with his move, told the club’s official website:

“I’m really happy and excited to be here. I wanted to come to Burnley, the whole project really inspired me, and as soon as I heard of the possibility, I knew it was what I wanted to do.”

Adding to his delight about the opportunity to play in the Premier League, Larsen declared:

“It’s a dream for me to be here and get the opportunity to play in the Premier League. I hope we can do great things this season and I’m really looking forward to it now.”

A Rapid Response to Rejection

Burnley’s swift action to secure Larsen followed the rejection of their £9m bid for Nathan Tella. Having netted 17 times in 39 appearances for Burnley during his loan spell from then-Premier League side Southampton, Tella was a primary target for the Clarets.

Interestingly, Southampton, who have seen their wide options depleted following the departures of Theo Walcott, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Mislav Orsic, had also eyed Larsen. Now, Burnley will hope their new signing can replicate and even surpass Tella’s prolific output from last season.

Certainly, Jacob Bruun Larsen’s arrival at Burnley offers an injection of hope and excitement for Clarets fans, as the club seeks to establish a foothold in the Premier League. With his enthusiasm and ability, Larsen could be a key figure in Burnley’s journey this season.