Antonio and Cresswell: West Ham To Retain the Veterans?

Antonio and Cresswell: Staying Put at West Ham United Amid Transfer Speculations

A veil of tranquility descends on the West Ham United camp as two of their most seasoned stalwarts, Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell, remain in the Irons’ fold despite the swirl of transfer rumours. A turn of events has seen their proposed departures to Al-Ettifaq and Wolves respectively come to a halt.

Antonio: An Iron Retained

In the global theatre of football, few stories have been as compelling as the proposed move of Michail Antonio to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, managed by former football heavyweight Steven Gerrard. With Jordan Henderson already establishing his new home in the Middle East, it seemed Antonio might follow suit.

However, as reported by The Daily Mail, the anticipated shift of Antonio to warmer climes is now off the cards. The Jamaican forward, a staple in the West Ham line-up for eight years, will stay with the Irons for the foreseeable future.

Despite netting a meagre five league goals last season as West Ham battled relegation threats, Antonio remains a vital asset for the club. His European performances, which saw him score six goals, played a crucial role in David Moyes’s side clinching the Conference League and ending a 43-year wait for silverware.

Cresswell: A Fallen Through Move to Wolves

Adding to the Antonio saga is the similar fate of full back Aaron Cresswell, whose move to Wolves now seems to have fizzled out. Both Premier League clubs were in the throes of negotiation, but the failure to settle on a mutually agreeable fee resulted in the talks stalling.

Thus, Cresswell, another seasoned campaigner, prepares for his tenth season with West Ham, barring any sudden transfer developments. The England international, who made 28 league appearances last season, is in the final year of his contract at the London Stadium.

The Stabilising Factor for the Hammers

While Antonio’s scoring ability and Cresswell’s defensive prowess might have come under the scanner following West Ham’s challenging Premier League campaign, their value to the team remains indisputable.

Their vast experience, coupled with the resilience they’ve shown during the club’s highs and lows, will be instrumental in guiding a relatively youthful West Ham squad. As the Irons strive to enhance their standing in the Premier League and build on their European success, Antonio and Cresswell will undoubtedly continue to play pivotal roles.